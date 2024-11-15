Summarize Simplifying... In short Lisa Haydon has stepped in to replace Malaika Arora in Fawad Khan's upcoming film, Abir Gulaal, due to scheduling conflicts.

Lisa Haydon joins 'Abir Gulaal' cast

Why Lisa Haydon replaced Malaika Arora in Fawad Khan's film

By Tanvi Gupta 03:37 pm Nov 15, 2024

What's the story In a shocking development, Lisa Haydon has taken Malaika Arora's place in Fawad Khan's much-awaited Bollywood comeback film, Abir Gulaal. Arora was first signed for the movie, and had even joined Khan and Vaani Kapoor on the sets, Filmfare reports. However, due to scheduling conflicts and resource allocation issues that couldn't be worked out with Arora's team, she was finally dropped from the project.

A source said, "Malaika was keen on doing the film and so were the director and producer. But Malaika's team set some guidelines and schedules which weren't matching with the production team's schedules and resources." Due to these discrepancies, producer Vivek Agarwal was left with no choice but to cancel Arora's participation in Abir Gulaal. After Arora's exit, Haydon was selected to replace her. The production of Abir Gulaal is said to be going smoothly with its new cast member.

In this upcoming project, Khan will reportedly portray a UK-based chef—a detail hinted at by the actor during a press conference months ago, and further confirmed by reliable sources close to the production. This project signifies Khan's eagerly awaited return to Indian cinema after a hiatus since his last release Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016. To note, the forthcoming film will be directed by Aarti Bagdi.