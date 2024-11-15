Summarize Simplifying... In short The trailer for 'The Rana Daggubati Show' teases candid, unfiltered conversations with celebrities like Nani and Teja Sajja.

Trailer: 'The Rana Daggubati Show' promises a no-filter conversation

By Tanvi Gupta 03:32 pm Nov 15, 202403:32 pm

What's the story The trailer for The Rana Daggubati Show, a new talk show on Amazon Prime Video, has dropped. The series, created and hosted by actor Rana Daggubati under his Spirit Media banner, promises to break away from traditional talk shows by offering a unique glimpse into the lives of celebrities. The unscripted Telugu Original show will premiere on November 23 in India and globally.

Celebrity guests

'The Rana Daggubati Show' features a star-studded guest lineup

The Rana Daggubati Show will have a star-studded guest lineup including Dulquer Salmaan, Naga Chaitanya, Nani, Rishab Shetty, Siddhu Jonnalagadda with Sreeleela, and SS Rajamouli with Ram Gopal Varma. The show promises to reveal an unseen side of these celebrities through various activities like car modification with Chaitanya or surprising Rajamouli at his outdoor shoot location. New episodes will drop every Saturday on Prime Video.

Trailer breakdown

'If you're wondering what it's about...I've no idea...yet'

The trailer starts with Daggubati addressing viewers, saying, "If you're wondering what it's about, I have no idea...yet." It then features him, Nani, and Teja Sajja, among others, discussing various interesting issues. At one point, Daggubati proudly shows RGV a T-shirt that reads, "God does not censor," which the director wholeheartedly agrees with. SS Rajamouli jokes with the host that when he made Baahubali, he didn't have enough money to afford a calm office like the one they're currently in.

Show's USP

Daggubati promises candid celebrity interactions on his show

Daggubati called his show a one-of-a-kind platform for celebrities to be themselves. He said, "The Rana Daggubati Show isn't your ordinary talk show! It's a highly entertaining and interactive window into the very real and unfiltered lives of celebrities that appear on the show." "My connection with them and the industry is family-like and not merely professional, and that's what makes our conversations so much more fun."