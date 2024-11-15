Stallone calls Trump 'second George Washington,' compares him to Christ
Hollywood icon Sylvester Stallone introduced President-elect Donald Trump at the America First Policy Institute gala on Thursday. The gala was hosted at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. Stallone, during his introduction, called Trump the "second George Washington." "We are in the presence of a mythical character," Stallone further said, beginning with a long comparison that linked Jesus Christ, his boxing character Rocky Balboa, and Trump.
'Nobody could've pulled off what he pulled off...'
Stallone went on to say how much he loves Trump. "Nobody in the world could've pulled off what he pulled off. So I'm in awe," he added. "I'll just say this—and I mean it," Stallone continued, "When George Washington defended his country, he had no idea that he was going to change the world. Because without him, you could imagine what the world would look like. Guess what? We got the second George Washington. Congratulations!"
Stallone's political stance and relationship with Trump
In a 2016 interview, Stallone had said he liked Trump, calling him a "great Dickensian character." However, he also jokingly asked how that would translate to "running the world." Stallone has mostly stayed quiet about his political endorsements—even admitting that he didn't vote in the 2016 and 2020 elections. However, he has openly praised Trump on several occasions. In 2018, Stallone was spotted in the Oval Office with Trump when the latter posthumously pardoned former world champion boxer Jack Johnson.