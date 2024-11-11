'Our ancestors did jihad against British...': Owaisi attacks Fadnavis
Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi has slammed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over his "vote jihad" remarks. Fadnavis had alleged that "vote jihad" was happening in poll-bound Maharashtra, calling for a "dharma yuddha" of votes. The state assembly elections will be held on November 20 and results will be declared on November 23. Reacting, Owaisi said, "Our ancestors did jihad against Britishers and Fadnavis is now teaching us about jihad."
Owaisi challenges BJP leaders to debate
Owaisi also challenged top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah, and Fadnavis himself. He confidently said the trio couldn't defeat him in a debate. The MP further argued that Fadnavis's "dharmayuddha-jihad" remarks violated the poll code, questioning its place in democracy.
Owaisi criticizes Fadnavis's reaction to BJP's electoral losses
Owaisi also took a dig at Fadnavis for calling it jihad when BJP couldn't get votes in Malegaon and Ayodhya. He asked how such a word came into play in a democratic process. "Our ancestors did jihad against British, not yours," Owaisi said, taking a dig at Hindutva ideologues worshiped by BJP.
Owaisi warns against insults to the Prophet
Addressing the controversy over Hindutva seer Ramgiri Maharaj's remarks, Owaisi warned that any insults to the Prophet would not be tolerated. He was speaking at a public meeting in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar while campaigning for All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) candidates Imtiaz Jaleel and Naser Siddiqui.