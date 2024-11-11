Summarize Simplifying... In short Indian politician Owaisi has criticized Fadnavis, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), for using the term "jihad" in relation to recent electoral losses.

Maharashtra assembly polls will be held on November 20

'Our ancestors did jihad against British...': Owaisi attacks Fadnavis

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:27 am Nov 11, 2024

What's the story Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi has slammed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over his "vote jihad" remarks. Fadnavis had alleged that "vote jihad" was happening in poll-bound Maharashtra, calling for a "dharma yuddha" of votes. The state assembly elections will be held on November 20 and results will be declared on November 23. Reacting, Owaisi said, "Our ancestors did jihad against Britishers and Fadnavis is now teaching us about jihad."

Owaisi challenges BJP leaders to debate

Owaisi also challenged top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah, and Fadnavis himself. He confidently said the trio couldn't defeat him in a debate. The MP further argued that Fadnavis's "dharmayuddha-jihad" remarks violated the poll code, questioning its place in democracy.

Owaisi criticizes Fadnavis's reaction to BJP's electoral losses

Owaisi also took a dig at Fadnavis for calling it jihad when BJP couldn't get votes in Malegaon and Ayodhya. He asked how such a word came into play in a democratic process. "Our ancestors did jihad against British, not yours," Owaisi said, taking a dig at Hindutva ideologues worshiped by BJP.

Owaisi warns against insults to the Prophet

Addressing the controversy over Hindutva seer Ramgiri Maharaj's remarks, Owaisi warned that any insults to the Prophet would not be tolerated. He was speaking at a public meeting in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar while campaigning for All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) candidates Imtiaz Jaleel and Naser Siddiqui.