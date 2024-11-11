Maharashtra Congress suspends 28 rebel candidates ahead of elections
In the run-up to the upcoming assembly elections, the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has suspended 28 rebel candidates. The candidates were contesting against the official nominees of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition. The suspensions—across 22 constituencies—were announced on Sunday with an initial batch of 21 candidates suspended earlier in the day and seven more by night.
Prominent leaders among suspended candidates
Among the suspended are several prominent leaders including former minister Rajendra Mulak from Ramtek, Yagnyavalk Jichkar from Katol, Kamal Vyawhare from Kasba, Manoj Shinde from Kopri Pachpakhadi, and Aaba Bagul from Parvati. The list also features names such as Shamkant Saner, Rajendra Thakur, Aba Bagul, Manish Anand, Suresh Kumar Jethliya, Kalyan Borade and Chandrapaul Chauksey.
Congress's stance on internal dissent
Meanwhile, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has emphasized the party's strong position on internal dissent. He announced that "all party rebels contesting against the official MVA candidates would face a six-year suspension." The Maharashtra assembly elections will be held on November 20 and the results will be declared on November 23.
MVA coalition aims to reclaim power in Maharashtra
The opposition MVA coalition, which includes the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Nationalist Congress Party (SCP), is preparing to take on the Mahayuti alliance to return to power in Maharashtra. The Mahayuti alliance consists of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Ajit Pawar-led NCP. In the last elections, BJP won 105 seats in 2019 and 122 in 2014, while Shiv Sena won 56 in 2019 and 63 in 2014.