Summarize Simplifying... In short The Maharashtra Congress has suspended 28 rebel candidates, including several key leaders, ahead of the upcoming elections.

This move underscores the party's firm stance on internal dissent, with rebels facing a six-year suspension.

The elections, set for November 20, will see the opposition MVA coalition, including Congress, vying to reclaim power from the Mahayuti alliance.

The suspensions were announced on Sunday

Maharashtra Congress suspends 28 rebel candidates ahead of elections

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:13 am Nov 11, 202410:13 am

What's the story In the run-up to the upcoming assembly elections, the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has suspended 28 rebel candidates. The candidates were contesting against the official nominees of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition. The suspensions—across 22 constituencies—were announced on Sunday with an initial batch of 21 candidates suspended earlier in the day and seven more by night.

High-profile suspensions

Prominent leaders among suspended candidates

Among the suspended are several prominent leaders including former minister Rajendra Mulak from Ramtek, Yagnyavalk Jichkar from Katol, Kamal Vyawhare from Kasba, Manoj Shinde from Kopri Pachpakhadi, and Aaba Bagul from Parvati. The list also features names such as Shamkant Saner, Rajendra Thakur, Aba Bagul, Manish Anand, Suresh Kumar Jethliya, Kalyan Borade and Chandrapaul Chauksey.

Party discipline

Congress's stance on internal dissent

Meanwhile, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has emphasized the party's strong position on internal dissent. He announced that "all party rebels contesting against the official MVA candidates would face a six-year suspension." The Maharashtra assembly elections will be held on November 20 and the results will be declared on November 23.

Election battle

MVA coalition aims to reclaim power in Maharashtra

The opposition MVA coalition, which includes the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Nationalist Congress Party (SCP), is preparing to take on the Mahayuti alliance to return to power in Maharashtra. The Mahayuti alliance consists of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Ajit Pawar-led NCP. In the last elections, BJP won 105 seats in 2019 and 122 in 2014, while Shiv Sena won 56 in 2019 and 63 in 2014.