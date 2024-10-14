Summarize Simplifying... In short Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who has a history of heart issues, was admitted to Sir HN Reliance Hospital for a pre-planned check-up.

Thackeray is 64 years old

Ex-Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray admitted to hospital

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:48 pm Oct 14, 2024

What's the story Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has been admitted to Mumbai's Sir HN Reliance Hospital for a medical check-up. The 64-year-old leader is undergoing tests to check for possible blockages in his coronary arteries, with an angiography procedure likely to follow. This comes after reports of Thackeray feeling unwell since his fiery speech at the Dussehra rally on Saturday.

Medical background

Thackeray's health history includes previous angioplasties

Thackeray has a medical history of angioplasty, a procedure commonly performed to open blocked heart arteries. In 2012, he had his first angioplasty at Lilavati Hospital where doctors placed eight stents to clear multiple blockages in three main heart arteries. A second angioplasty was performed in November 2012 to clear blockages in the left anterior descending artery (LAD), which was almost 60% blocked.

Family statement

Thackeray's son confirms father's health check-up

Uddhav's son and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray confirmed that his father was admitted to the hospital on Monday. He posted on X (formerly Twitter), "This morning, Uddhav Thackeray ji did a pre planned detailed check up at the Sir HN Reliance Hospital. With your best wishes, All is well, and he is fully ready to get to work and serve the people."