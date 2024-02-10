How Mauris Noronha planned Abhishek Ghosalkar's murder

Cops believe Shiv Sena leader's murder was planned: Here's why

By Snehadri Sarkar 11:29 am Feb 10, 202411:29 am

What's the story The Mumbai Police reportedly suspect that the murder of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar was planned a long time ago by the accused, Mauris Noronha. According to India Today, sources in the know revealed that Noronha felt Ghosalkar was responsible for the rape charges leveled against him in 2022. Noronha spent nearly five months in jail.

Next Article

Bodyguard's arrest

Noronha's bodyguard arrested under Arms Act

Police have arrested Noronha's bodyguard, Amarendra Mishra, whose pistol was used in Ghosalkar's murder, PTI reported. Mishra has been charged under Section 29(B) of the Arms Act, which deals with the offense of handing over a weapon to someone without verifying if the individual is legally permitted to possess it. The Mumbai Police has also detained one more person in the firing incident, and he is being questioned.

Police probe

Police record statements of Noronha's family members, others

Moreover, cops have recorded the statements of Noronha's family members, including his wife, and learned that he nursed a grudge against the now-deceased Shiv Sena leader. The wife of Noronha's bodyguard also revealed that the accused, while hiring her husband, was keen that he leave his gun in the office after duty hours. On several occasions, Noronha said he would not "spare" Ghosalkar, an official added.

Facebook live

Ghosalkar was shot dead during Facebook live

On Thursday evening, the 41-year-old Shiv Sena leader was shot dead in Mumbai's Borivali during a Facebook live by his old political rival Noronha, who later died by suicide. The police have filed two first information reports (FIR) in the case, one for murder and the other for suicide. Meanwhile, the crime branch has formed two teams to investigate the murder.

Noronha

All you need to know about murder accused Noronha

Widely known as "Mauris Bhai," Noronha was a poker player who gained a good reputation during the pandemic for assisting civilians from marginalized communities. In 2022, cops issued a lookout notice against Noronha. He was also accused of raping, blackmailing, cheating, and threatening a 48-year-old woman. While the allegations date back to 2014, the complaint was filed in 2022, leading to the accused's apprehension in the case.