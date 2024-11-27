Summarize Simplifying... In short Ariana Grande's film 'Wicked' had a strong start at the box office, doubling its earnings from ₹0.2cr to ₹0.4cr over the weekend.

Despite a midweek dip, the film managed to maintain momentum, bringing its total five-day collection to ₹1.31cr.

The film's performance demonstrates its steady popularity among viewers.

'Wicked (3D)' box office collection

'Wicked' records steady earnings; collects ₹1.31cr in 5 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:42 am Nov 27, 202411:42 am

What's the story The Hollywood film Wicked (3D) has continued to perform steadily at the Indian box office in its first five days. The movie, which was released in multiple languages, raked in an estimated ₹1.31cr India net by the end of Tuesday. Despite a huge drop on Monday, the film managed to keep its momentum going into the fifth day.

Weekend surge

'Wicked (3D)' witnessed a significant increase on the weekend

The Ariana Grande film began its box office journey with a decent ₹0.2cr collection on Friday. However, it saw a major spike on Saturday, doubling its earnings to ₹0.4cr. This 100% spike made for a successful weekend for Wicked (3D). The upward trend continued on Sunday as the movie added another ₹0.45cr to its kitty, reflecting a 12.5% rise from the previous day's collection.

Midweek decline

'Wicked (3D)' experienced a dip in collections on Monday

Despite the weekend surge, Wicked (3D) witnessed a major dip in its collections on Monday. The film's earnings fell by 73.33% to ₹0.12cr, marking a midweek decline. However, it managed to keep the momentum going into Tuesday with an estimated collection of around ₹0.14cr India net for all languages (early estimates). This took the total five-day collection to ₹1.31cr India net.