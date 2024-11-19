Summarize Simplifying... In short Daniel Craig, known for his role as James Bond, is indifferent about his successor.

Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, who recently received the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award, admit that casting a new Bond is a significant decision as each actor brings a unique touch to the role.

Despite leaving the franchise, Craig continues to captivate audiences with his diverse roles. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Daniel Craig hints at next Bond actor

Who'll be the next James Bond? Daniel Craig gives hint

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:56 pm Nov 19, 202412:56 pm

What's the story At the 15th Governors Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, actor Daniel Craig cheekily suggested that his successor as James Bond could have been in attendance. "If you came here this evening to find out who the next James Bond is, don't look at me, but he might be in this room. I'm just joking. Maybe I'm not," he said during his speech. So, do we finally know who's going to step in?

Successor speculation

Craig's stance on his successor as James Bond

Craig, who has played the iconic spy in five films, recently told Variety that he doesn't care who will take over next. His stint as Bond started with Casino Royale (2006) and ended with No Time to Die (2021). Even though he has left the franchise, Craig still draws a global fanbase with his varied roles. He has Queer and the third entry in the Knives Out franchise to look forward to.

Casting challenges

Bond producers acknowledged challenges of casting new Bond

At the event, Craig introduced Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, who received the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award. Speaking to the Associated Press ahead of the awards, they admitted that choosing a new actor to play Bond is always a big decision. "Every time we cast a new actor, the films change," said Wilson, stressing that every actor brings something different to the role. So, Craig might have only teased us, and there's nothing final yet.

Award recognition

Broccoli and Wilson's significant achievement at Governors Awards

Siblings Broccoli and Wilson, who run the production company behind the decades-long British spy franchise, received the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award. The award is presented annually to creative producers whose work demonstrates consistent quality in motion picture production. Since its establishment in 1939, it has been awarded just 39 times. Broccoli is the second woman to receive the honor after Lucasfilm's president Kathleen Kennedy in 2018.