What's the story The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences posthumously honored the late music producer and composer, Quincy Jones, with an honorary Oscar at a gala on Monday (local time). The tribute celebrated his immense contributions to the entertainment industry over his 70-year career. Jones's legacy spans producing Michael Jackson's Thriller album, composing award-winning film and TV scores, and working with countless artists including Frank Sinatra and Ray Charles.

Jones's children accepted his posthumous Oscar

Jones's children, including actor Rashida Jones, accepted his posthumous Oscar on his behalf. They read a speech prepared by their father for the occasion. "I share this award and tonight's honor with all the amazing directors, legendary actors and of course exceptional songwriters, composers and musicians," said the late music titan in his speech. The legendary music producer died on November 3 from pancreatic cancer. He was 91.

Tributes and performances celebrated Jones's legacy

The gala featured tributes to Jones from several artists. Actor Jamie Foxx, who played a young Ray Charles under Jones's guidance, said, "Even though he lived 91 years, still gone too soon." "Tonight we pay tribute to him for the creativity and brilliance he brought to cinema," Foxx added. A group of singers led by Jennifer Hudson also paid homage to Jones with a musical performance.

Richard Curtis and Juliet Taylor also received honorary Oscars

British screenwriter and director Richard Curtis was also given the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award for his philanthropic work. Curtis, who is known for films like Love Actually and Four Weddings and a Funeral, co-founded the British charity Comic Relief. The charity has raised over £1B to help children around the world. Casting director Juliet Taylor, who worked on films like Mississippi Burning and Hannah and Her Sisters, was also honored with an honorary Oscar.

'James Bond' franchise producers received Irving G Thalberg Memorial Award

Siblings Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson, who produced the James Bond movie franchise, were also honored at the Governors Awards ceremony. They were awarded the Irving G Thalberg Memorial Award for their work on the iconic spy series. Academy president Janet Yang kicked off the event and teased the 97th Academy Awards, set for March 2, 2025, and announced that Conan O'Brien would host, earning enthusiastic applause.