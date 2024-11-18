Summarize Simplifying... In short Alec Baldwin recently faced a wardrobe malfunction on SNL, leaving his fly unzipped during the show's sign-off, sparking a flurry of social media comments.

In addition to this, his impersonation of RFK Jr. was heavily criticized by viewers.

Alec Baldwin's 'SNL' appearance invites online mockery

Oops! Alec Baldwin forgets to zip his pants on 'SNL'

By Isha Sharma 02:21 pm Nov 18, 202402:21 pm

What's the story Alec Baldwin's latest Saturday Night Live (SNL) appearance has triggered a storm of online mockery. The 66-year-old actor was trolled after eagle-eyed viewers spotted an unzipped trouser during the closing scene of Charli XCX's hosting gig. His debut as Robert F Kennedy Jr. in the opening sketch also sparked fiery debates on social media. One user wrote, "Alec Baldwin's zipper was down on SNL. Did anyone notice?"

'Feels like there's room for a really good joke here...'

The wardrobe malfunction triggered a storm of comments on social media. One user wrote, "Damn, Alec Baldwin had his fly down on SNL. Feels like there's room for a really good joke here, but I'm drawing a blank." Another remarked, "This is really weird to watch. Why did nobody tell him?" The incident happened during the iconic "SNL sign-off" with Andy Samberg and Kyle Mooney joining Charli XCX and Baldwin onstage.

Baldwin's impersonation of RFK Jr. also criticized

Beyond the wardrobe mishap, viewers also slammed Baldwin's impersonation of RFK Jr. in the opening sketch. The sketch had President-elect Donald Trump, played by James Austin Johnson, meeting with President Joe Biden, played by former SNL cast member Dana Carvey. One user wrote, "SNL brought back Alec Baldwin to play RFK Jr. and it's bad.... really bad." Another said, "I remember when Alec Baldwin used to be....uh, forget I said that...he always has been a no-talent hack."

Baldwin's upcoming projects and personal life

Despite the recent SNL debacle, Baldwin is returning to television with his family's reality TV show, The Baldwins, which will premiere in 2025 on the TLC network. He shares seven children with his wife Hilaria: Carmen, Maria, Ilaria, Rafael, Leonardo, Romeo, and Eduardo. He also has a daughter named Ireland from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger. Meanwhile, this week will see the release of his heavily controversial film Rust, which has been four years in the making.