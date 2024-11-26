Summarize Simplifying... In short The Ariana Grande starrer, 'Wicked (3D)', had a strong start at the Indian box office, earning ₹1.17cr in its opening week.

Despite a 73.33% drop on its fourth day, the film's overall performance remained steady.

The movie, available in various 3D options in India, also made a global splash, earning $164.2 million in its opening weekend.

'Wicked (3D)' box office collection

'Wicked I' maintains pace; earns ₹1.17cr in 4 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:33 am Nov 26, 202411:33 am

What's the story The Hollywood film Wicked Part I has continued to perform steadily at the Indian box office in its first four days. The movie, which was released in multiple languages, has earned an estimated ₹1.17cr in net India collection till now. Despite a huge drop on its fourth day (Monday), the film's overall earnings remain stable.

Day-wise breakdown

'Wicked (3D)' witnessed a significant increase on 2nd day

The movie raked in a jaw-dropping $114 million in America and $164.2 million globally over its opening weekend. In India, on its opening day, Wicked (3D) earned ₹0.2cr. The film witnessed a huge jump in earnings on its second day, with collections jumping by 100% to ₹0.4cr. The good trend continued into the third day as the Ariana Grande movie added another ₹0.45cr to its kitty, marking a 12.5% jump from the previous day's earnings.

Collection drop

'Wicked (3D)' experienced a sharp decline on 4th day

However, Wicked (3D) saw a sharp decline on its fourth day at the Indian box office. The film's earnings plummeted by 73.33% to ₹0.12cr on Monday, much lower than the previous days' collections. Despite this setback, the movie managed to keep an overall steady performance in its opening week with total earnings of ₹1.17cr so far. Notably, although Wicked has been released in 2D, 3D, IMAX 3D, and other options, it's most widely available in India in various 3D options.