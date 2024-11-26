'Wicked I' maintains pace; earns ₹1.17cr in 4 days
The Hollywood film Wicked Part I has continued to perform steadily at the Indian box office in its first four days. The movie, which was released in multiple languages, has earned an estimated ₹1.17cr in net India collection till now. Despite a huge drop on its fourth day (Monday), the film's overall earnings remain stable.
'Wicked (3D)' witnessed a significant increase on 2nd day
The movie raked in a jaw-dropping $114 million in America and $164.2 million globally over its opening weekend. In India, on its opening day, Wicked (3D) earned ₹0.2cr. The film witnessed a huge jump in earnings on its second day, with collections jumping by 100% to ₹0.4cr. The good trend continued into the third day as the Ariana Grande movie added another ₹0.45cr to its kitty, marking a 12.5% jump from the previous day's earnings.
'Wicked (3D)' experienced a sharp decline on 4th day
However, Wicked (3D) saw a sharp decline on its fourth day at the Indian box office. The film's earnings plummeted by 73.33% to ₹0.12cr on Monday, much lower than the previous days' collections. Despite this setback, the movie managed to keep an overall steady performance in its opening week with total earnings of ₹1.17cr so far. Notably, although Wicked has been released in 2D, 3D, IMAX 3D, and other options, it's most widely available in India in various 3D options.