'A Nonsense Christmas': Sabrina Carpenter's Netflix special brings star-studded cameos

What's the story Netflix has dropped a new trailer for Sabrina Carpenter's upcoming holiday special, A Nonsense Christmas. The preview was revealed on Tuesday (local time) during the final US concert of Carpenter's Short n' Sweet tour at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. The trailer revealed an impressive lineup of guest stars including Chappell Roan, Tyla, Shania Twain, Kali Uchis as musical guests, and Quinta Brunson and Cara Delevingne, among others, in scripted roles.

Carpenter's dual role in 'A Nonsense Christmas'

Not only is Carpenter the star of A Nonsense Christmas, but she's also an executive producer. She shares the role with her sister Sarah, managers Bill Perlman and Janelle Lopez Genzink, and other industry professionals like Michael D Ratner, Scott Ratner, Simone Spira, and Kfir Goldberg. The directorial reins are held by Sam Wrench, who directed Taylor Swift's 2023 concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

Netflix promises 'nonsense holiday' with Carpenter's special

Netflix has called A Nonsense Christmas a "nonsense holiday" event. The special will see pop icon Carpenter performing songs from her holiday EP Fruitcake and other popular holiday covers. Apart from music performances, the show will also have comedic guests, unexpected duets, and plenty of surprises and fun cameos. Produced by OBB Pictures and At Last Productions, A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter premieres on Netflix on December 6.

Carpenter's upcoming tour details revealed

After A Nonsense Christmas, Carpenter will head to the UK and Europe as part of her tour. The trip will begin on March 3, 2025, at Dublin's 3Arena and will visit London (The O2), Glasgow (OVO Hydro), and Paris (Accor Arena) before wrapping up in Amsterdam (Ziggo Dome) on March 23. Carpenter is currently making waves in the music industry with her recent hits like Espresso, Please Please Please, and Taste which have topped charts and garnered critical acclaim.