Meet Kim Kardashian's new friend: Tesla Optimus Robot

By Tanvi Gupta 12:14 pm Nov 19, 202412:14 pm

What's the story Billionaire reality TV star and business mogul Kim Kardashian recently posted a video of her interacting with a Tesla Optimus Robot. The humanoid robot said to be priced between $20K and $30K, responded to Kardashian's gestures and commands in the clip. In the video, she can be seen playfully communicating with the robot by waving and making a half-heart shape with her hand.

Playful interaction

Kardashian's amusing exchange with Tesla robot

Kardashian, who owns a Tesla Cybertruck, was clearly thrilled when the robot waved back and completed her heart gesture. She then asked it to mimic running movements, which the bot did perfectly. The KKW Beauty founder laughed and suggested they should go for a run together. The video progressed with the robot suddenly starting to hula dance, prompting Kardashian to playfully exclaim, "Oh! You are Hawaiian."

Light-hearted game

Kardashian's playful banter and game with the robot

The video also saw Kardashian teaching the robot to blow a kiss, which it did perfectly. She then asked it how tall it was, to which the bot raised its hand to the top of its head. The interaction ended with a game of Rock, Paper, Scissors between Kardashian and the robot. Even though it lost to her, she playfully teased it for being "a little slow."

Twitter Post

Check out Kardashian's post here

Fan reactions

Fans reacted to Kardashian's interaction with Tesla robot

The video of Kardashian's playful interaction with the Tesla robot has gone viral, triggering hilarious reactions from fans. One fan jokingly congratulated her on finding the "ultimate low-maintenance boyfriend," adding that he doesn't eat, sleep, or leave the toilet seat up. Another user asked if she was planning to make this a husband. The comments were replete with similar light-hearted remarks about her new "relationship" with the robot.