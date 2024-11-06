Summarize Simplifying... In short Elon Musk is facing a lawsuit alleging that he and his political action committee, America PAC, used a $1 million-a-day election giveaway as a deceptive tactic.

Elon Musk sued over 'fraudulent' $1 million-a-day election giveaway

By Mudit Dube 11:40 am Nov 06, 202411:40 am

What's the story Elon Musk, the world's richest man, was sued in a proposed class-action lawsuit from registered voters who signed his petition in support of the Constitution. The participants were enticed with a chance to win Musk's $1 million-a-day giveaway, but are now claiming it was fraudulent. The complaint was filed by Arizona's Jacqueline McAferty in a federal court in Austin, Texas on Tuesday.

The lawsuit alleges Musk and his political action committee (PAC), America PAC, misled voters into signing the petition. McAferty claims they promised to select winners randomly when in fact, these were predetermined. The complaint also alleges the defendants used this giveaway as a tactic to drive traffic and visibility for Musk's X social media platform while collecting personal data they could potentially sell.

The lawsuit was filed a day after a Philadelphia judge rejected District Attorney Larry Krasner's request to stop the giveaway, which he termed an illegal lottery. However, the decision was largely symbolic as Musk had no intentions of distributing more money post the US presidential election. The giveaway was initially open to voters in seven key states who signed a petition supporting free speech and gun rights.

The lawsuit demands at least $5 million in damages for every person who signed the petition. Neither Musk's attorney nor McAferty's legal representatives have responded to requests for comment on the complaint. The case, officially titled McAferty v Musk et al, is pending in the US District Court for the Western District of Texas under case number 24-01346.