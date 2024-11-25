Summarize Simplifying... In short Ariana Grande's film 'Wicked' has set new records, boasting the biggest domestic opening for a pop star and the largest global and domestic opening for actor Cynthia Erivo.

'Wicked' box office

Ariana Grande's 'Wicked I' enchants audience at the box office

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:36 pm Nov 25, 202405:36 pm

What's the story Universal's Wicked adaptation, which marks pop star Ariana Grande's first major film role, has shattered several box office records. The movie raked in a jaw-dropping $114 million in America and $164.2 million globally over its opening weekend. The success has made it the highest-grossing debut for any film adapted from a Broadway show, beating previous record holders Les Miserables and Disney's Into the Woods.

Personal milestones

'Wicked' set personal records for Grande and Cynthia Erivo

Wicked has also set personal records for its stars and director. For Grande, the film secured the biggest domestic opening for a pop star ever, surpassing films by Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born), Harry Styles (Don't Worry Darling), Britney Spears (Crossroads), and Taylor Swift (Cats). It also marked the largest global and domestic opening for actor Cynthia Erivo, outperforming her previous best with Widows.

Career highs

'Wicked' also set new records for director and producer

For director Jon M. Chu, Wicked has become his highest-grossing opening film, surpassing the domestic and worldwide openings of G.I. Joe: Retaliation. Producer Marc Platt also saw Wicked break records with the film earning the biggest domestic opening of his career, surpassing The Little Mermaid's debut. However, it ranks as his second biggest global opening, behind Aladdin's worldwide debut in 2019.

2024 milestones

'Wicked' set new records for 2024 non-sequel openings

Wicked now holds the record for the biggest global opening for a non-sequel in 2024, beating Yolo's $112 million and It Ends With Us's $80 million global first frame. Composer Stephen Schwartz has also set a new high with this film. The film's opening beats Enchanted's $34.4 million domestic debut, making it the biggest opening for one of his musical features.

Ranking achievements

'Wicked' ranked among top musical features

Wicked now claims the fifth biggest US opening for a musical feature ever, behind The Lion King (2019), Beauty and the Beast (2017), Barbie (2023), and Frozen (2019). Globally, it ranks as the sixth biggest opening for a musical feature. In its opening weekend, Wicked also claimed the 10th spot for the biggest domestic opening ever in November, beating Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Have you watched the film yet?