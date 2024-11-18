Summarize Simplifying... In short The film 'Amaran' has been a box office hit, raking in ₹189.85cr in just 18 days. Despite some fluctuations, the movie saw a surge in its second week and maintained steady earnings in its third week.

'Amaran' box office collection

'Amaran' maintains pace; rakes in ₹189.85cr in 18 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:20 pm Nov 18, 2024

What's the story The Tamil film Amaran, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and produced by Raaj Kamal Films International and Sony Pictures Films India, has been doing phenomenally well at the box office. Since its release, the movie has earned an estimated ₹189.85cr net in India in just 18 days. On its 18th day alone (Sunday), the film added around ₹8cr to its total earnings across all languages.

In its run, Amaran has had its ups and downs at the box office. The film opened with ₹21.4cr on day one and then dipped slightly to ₹19.15cr on day two. However, it picked up over the weekend with ₹21cr and ₹21.55cr on Saturday and Sunday respectively. The weekdays witnessed a major drop in collections with Monday earning only ₹10.15cr and Tuesday further dipping to ₹9cr.

The second week of Amaran's release saw a spike in collections. The film collected ₹7.4cr on its ninth day, a jump of 28.7% from the previous day. The upward trend continued over the weekend with ₹14.5cr and ₹17cr on Saturday and Sunday respectively. However, like the first week, weekday collections witnessed a major drop with Monday earning just ₹5.7cr and Tuesday further dropping to ₹5cr.

In its third week, Amaran continued to earn steadily. The film earned ₹3.6cr on its 16th day, an increase of 10.77% from the day before. This upward trend continued over the weekend with collections of ₹6.15cr and an estimated ₹8cr on Saturday and Sunday respectively. With these earnings, the total net collection for Amaran in India now stands at an impressive ₹189.85cr after 18 days of release across all languages.

Along with its phenomenal box office numbers, Amaran also saw high theater occupancy. On its 18th day of release, the movie saw an overall Tamil occupancy of 62.18%. The highest occupancy was recorded in Trichy at 92%, followed by Pondicherry (75.25%) and Chennai (73.25%). In Telugu screenings, the movie saw an overall occupancy of 41.31% with Bengaluru recording the highest at 62.75%.