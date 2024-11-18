Summarize Simplifying... In short Javed Akhtar, who faced a defamation case for comparing the RSS to the Taliban, has been acquitted.

Javed Akhtar acquitted in defamation case over RSS-Taliban comparison

By Tanvi Gupta 01:17 pm Nov 18, 2024

What's the story In a major development, Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar has been acquitted of a defamation case filed against him. The complaint was filed over his 2021 remarks comparing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to the Taliban. Per reports, the complainant, Mumbai-based lawyer, and self-proclaimed RSS member Santosh Dubey, told the Mulund Magistrate Court on November 8 that the dispute was resolved through mediation.

Upon Dubey's request, the court dismissed the case and cleared Akhtar of charges under Sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code, which relate to defamation. The controversy was triggered by Akhtar's comparison of the RSS to the Taliban during a televised interview in 2021. Dubey had initially demanded an unconditional written apology from Akhtar and threatened to seek ₹100cr in damages if his statements weren't withdrawn.

When Akhtar didn't yield to Dubey's demands, the latter filed a criminal defamation complaint in 2022. He alleged Akhtar had deliberately dragged the name of the RSS into disrepute. The Magistrate court issued a summons which Akhtar challenged in the Mumbai Sessions Court. However, the Sessions Court upheld the summons in March 2023, observing Dubey's reputation was affected due to Akhtar's comments linking RSS ideology to that of the Taliban.

After several adjournments, Dubey appeared in court last week and sought withdrawal of the complaint, saying the issue was resolved through mediation. The court then closed the case, granting Akhtar relief from further legal proceedings. Judicial Magistrate (First Class), Mulund, SD Chakkar disposed of the case as withdrawn on November 8. A copy of this order was made available on Monday (November 18).