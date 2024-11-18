Summarize Simplifying... In short Kangana Ranaut's film 'Emergency', based on India's historical period from 1975-77, is set to release on January 17, 2025.

The film faced delays and 13 modifications, including the removal of certain violent scenes, before receiving clearance.

The star-studded cast includes Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, and Milind Soman, with Ranaut portraying former PM Gandhi. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Emergency' gets release date

Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' finally gets a release date: January 2025

By Tanvi Gupta 12:56 pm Nov 18, 202412:56 pm

What's the story Bollywood actor and Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut has finally revealed the release date of her upcoming film Emergency. The much-anticipated biopic on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi will hit theatres on January 17, 2025. The announcement comes after the controversial film received approval from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film will chronicle the life of Indira Gandhi and the history of the Indian Emergency.

Film details

'Emergency' was initially slated for a September 6 release

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Ranaut shared a poster of the film with the caption: "17th January 2025 - The epic saga of the nation's most powerful woman and the moment that altered India's destiny, (sic)." Emergency—which marks Ranaut's second directorial venture (after co-directing Manikarnika)—was originally slated for release on September 6. However, the release was delayed after several Sikh groups filed complaints, claiming the film portrayed the Sikh community in a negative light.

Twitter Post

Here's the post by Ranaut

Modifications made

'Emergency' faced 13 cuts and changes before clearance

The clearance for Emergency comes after Zee Studios, the film's production company, agreed to make all modifications and deletions suggested by the CBFC's revising committee. The board had suggested around 13 cuts and changes to the film before granting it a U/A certificate. These changes included removing certain violent scenes and a reference to Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale as "saint or sant" in one of the dialogues.

Release strategy

More about 'Emergency'

The film is based on the period of emergency in India between June 1975 and March 1977. Apart from directing, Ranaut also plays former PM Gandhi. The star-studded cast features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry, and the late actor Satish Kaushik. Earlier, reports suggested that the film was likely to be released after the Punjab elections. The decision was taken so as not to hurt anyone's sentiments and to ensure a smooth release for this much-anticipated film.