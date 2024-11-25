Summarize Simplifying... In short Glen Powell hosted a lookalike contest, judged by his family, with the winner, Max Braunstein, receiving a cameo role in Powell's next film, a cowboy hat, free Torchy's queso for a year, and a cash prize.

In a humorous twist, Powell also offered a cameo role to a family member of the winner's choice.

This event is part of a growing trend of celebrity lookalike contests, following a Timothee Chalamet competition in New York City. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The contest was held on Sunday in Austin, Texas

Glen Powell offers cameo role to winner of lookalike contest!

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:23 pm Nov 25, 202404:23 pm

What's the story In a rather unique twist, Hollywood actor Glen Powell has offered an extraordinary prize to the winner of his lookalike contest: a cameo role in his upcoming film. The contest was held on Sunday in Austin, Texas, and drew hundreds of participants. Although he couldn't attend in person as he is filming Edgar Wright's remake of The Running Man in England, Powell virtually interacted with the attendees via FaceTime.

Contest details

Powell's family members helped select the winner

The lookalike contest had a wide variety of contestants, including those dressed as characters from Powell's films like Hit Man and Twisters. Even Powell's rescue pooch Brisket had a lookalike! The event was judged by Powell's mother and aunt, who were present at Auditorium Shores in Town Lake Park. The winner, Max Braunstein, got not just the promised cameo role but also a cowboy hat, free Torchy's queso for a year, and a monetary prize.

Actor's message

Powell's humorous video message to contestants

In a video message to the contestants, Powell jokingly hinted that they were all brought together for a heist. "And we don't need masks because we all have the same face: It's the perfect crime," he said. He also added that if no one was shirtless for no reason, then this whole thing is a sham and, obviously, no one is committed to the bit.

Prize announcement

Powell's unique prize for lookalike contest winner

Even the winner's family got good news. He said, "I know there is some cash and a hat at stake here, but I just wanted to say that the winner of today's contest gets a personal prize from me." "Now, you may know that my parents make a cameo in every movie I make, but today, the winner of the Glen Powell lookalike contest wins their parents or any family member of their choice a cameo in my next movie."

Trend overview

Celebrity lookalike contests: A growing trend

The Glen Powell lookalike contest is the latest addition to a growing trend that began with a Timothee Chalamet competition in New York City in late October. Since then, similar contests have taken place in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Dublin, and London. Participants resembling celebrities such as Harry Styles, Jungkook, Paul Mescal, Dev Patel, Josh O'Connor, Mike Faist (as Patrick and Art from Challengers specifically), and Rachel Sennott have flocked to these events.