What's the story Contrary to recent rumors, there are no plans for a sequel to the 2012 hit film Cocktail. Earlier, reports had suggested either Shahid Kapoor or Kartik Aaryan might star in this follow-up project. However, a source told Zoom that these reports are "absolutely false." The insider stated, "There is no Cocktail sequel with Shahid or Kartik. In fact, there is no Cocktail."

The source further clarified that producer Dinesh Vijan isn't keen on revisiting the 12-year-old hit. The insider said, "Producer Dinesh Vijan has no interest in returning to a 12-year-old hit which now looks dated." The source also expressed confusion over where these rumors came from! "One doesn't even know where this rumor came from. Because Cocktail 2 is not even a project under consideration."

The original Cocktail, released in 2012, featured Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Diana Penty, Randeep Hooda, Dimple Kapadia, and Boman Irani. The film was praised for its relatable themes and modern characters. Directed by Homi Adajania and written by Imtiaz Ali, it was co-produced by Khan, and Vijan's Maddock Films. The movie became an instant hit with its relatable storylines about love and friendship.