'Paanch': Anurag Kashyap's controversial debut film to release in 2025
Anurag Kashyap, known for his path-breaking films like Black Friday, No Smoking, Dev.D, Gulaal, and Gangs Of Wasseypur, is finally witnessing his directorial debut Paanch (2003) reaching the audience. The film was earlier shelved owing to the Central Board of Film Certification's objections and other issues. But now, producer Tutu Sharma has confirmed that the dark thriller is scheduled to release in the first half of 2025.
'Paanch' restoration and release confirmed by Sharma
In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Sharma announced his plans to release Paanch. He said, "Paanch is definitely coming next year. I plan to release it in cinemas within six months." He also revealed that the film negatives have slightly deteriorated over time and are currently being restored. Once this is done, the long-awaited film will be released.
Sharma addressed CBFC issues and film's potential
Sharma also spoke about the past troubles with the CBFC. "The issues were resolved. But then we faced some more challenges and hence, the film was lying on the cans," he said. He was hopeful about Paanch's prospects, considering the current trend of re-releases and reruns. "So, one can imagine the potential of Paanch. That's a very encouraging sign," he added.
'Paanch' features stellar performances and music
Sharma also lauded the performances in Paanch, especially that of Kay Kay Menon and Tejaswini Kolhapure. The film also features Aditya Srivastava, Vijay Maurya, Joy Fernandes, Sharat Saxena, and Vijay Raaz. The music of this long-awaited release has been given by Vishal Bhardwaj. Inspired by the 1976 Joshi-Abhyankar murder case, it revolves around five morally ambiguous bandmates, led by Menon's character Luke, who spiral into crime, betrayal, and violence.