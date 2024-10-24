Summarize Simplifying... In short The much-anticipated CID 2 teaser is out, featuring Shivaji Satam, Daya Shetty, and Aditya Srivastava, promising a thrilling return on October 26th. However, fans will miss the late Dinesh Phadnis, known for his comedic role as Federick.

'CID' is returning with a second season

'CID 2': Shivaji Satam-Daya Shetty-Aditya Srivastava return; watch the teaser

What's the story Sony TV has confirmed the return of its popular crime investigation show CID with a second season. The announcement was made through a teaser video shared on the official Instagram page of Sony TV. The video features lead actors Shivaji Satam, Daya Shetty, and Aditya Srivastava reprising their roles from the original series. Fans have expressed their excitement for this revival in the comments section of the post.

Teaser details

'CID 2' teaser hints at thrilling new season

The teaser for CID 2 starts with a close-up of Shetty's eyes as blood drips off his forehead, and Satam aka ACP Pradyuman steps out of a car with an umbrella. The scene then cuts to Srivastava aka Abhijeet's eyes, with the sound of a ticking time bomb. "Mark your calendars - 26th October ko hoga ek dhamakedar promo drop!" the video caption reads, hinting at more exciting content to come.

Twitter Post

Cast changes

'CID 2' will miss late actor Dinesh Phadnis

While fans are eagerly waiting for their favorite characters to return, they will also miss the late actor Dinesh Phadnis. Famous for his role as Federick, Phadnis brought a sense of comedy to the otherwise serious tone of the show. For those unaware, the actor passed away in December 2023 and will be missed in the upcoming season.

Show's legacy

'CID' holds the record for one of India's longest-running shows

CID first premiered on Sony TV in 1998 and ran for 20 years before going off air on October 27, 2018. It is one of India's longest-running television series. The show also starred Narendra Gupta as Dr. Salunkhe, Hrishikesh Pandey as Sr. Inspector Sachin, Ansha Sayed as Inspector Purvi, Vivek Mashru as Sub-Inspector Vivek, and Shraddha Musale as Dr. Tarika, among others.