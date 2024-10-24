Summarize Simplifying... In short Abhishek Bachchan missed a family event, sparking rumors of marital issues with Aishwarya Rai, despite the Bachchan family's insistence that he was caring for his grandmother.

The family also denied reports of Jaya Bachchan's mother's death.

Amidst these speculations, Abhishek is preparing for his new film, Be Happy, while Aishwarya was recently seen in Ponniyin Selvan: II. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

AB Jr was in Bhopal during the family event

Why Abhishek Bachchan skipped Aishwarya Rai's family event

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:34 pm Oct 24, 202406:34 pm

What's the story Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya recently attended a family birthday party, a photo of which was shared by a Reddit user. However, fans were quick to notice Abhishek Bachchan's absence from the gathering. Now, a source close to the actor has clarified to Hindustan Times that he was in Bhopal taking care of his grandmother Indira Bhaduri who is suffering from health issues. This comes amid speculation of marital discord between him and Aishwarya.

Family support

'Abhishek is in Bhopal to take care of Indira...'

The source stressed the Bachchan family's values of supporting each other, saying, "The Bachchan family has always emphasized the value of supporting one another, and it was expected for Abhishek to prioritize spending time and taking care of his grandmother." The rampant speculation of marital problems between him and Aishwarya was further fueled by their separate arrivals at Anant Ambani's wedding in July 2024.

Rumor dismissal

Bachchan family refuted rumors of Jaya Bachchan's mother's demise

In other news, the Bachchan family recently refuted reports that Jaya Bachchan's mother had died at 94. They released a statement confirming that she is "alive and well" and requested fans to look for reliable updates and not engage with misleading or unverified information. The statement read, "At this time, Jaya Bachchan and her family have not experienced any loss."

Ongoing speculation

Despite clarification, divorce rumors continue to swirl

Despite the clarification regarding Abhishek's absence from the family event, rumors of a possible divorce between him and Aishwarya continue to swirl. Some media reports have even hinted that the couple is attempting to handle their relationship privately. The couple married in 2007 and have a daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. On the work front, Abhishek is gearing up for his next big project Be Happy which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

Career updates

Aishwarya and Abhishek's upcoming professional commitments

Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II, which was released in 2023. Meanwhile, Junior Bachchan has an exciting line-up of projects in the pipeline, including Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 5 and Shah Rukh Khan's King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh. His upcoming film Be Happy, directed by Remo D'Souza, tells the story of a single father's journey to fulfill his daughter's dream of performing on India's biggest dance reality show.