Summarize Simplifying... In short "Pushpa 2: The Rule" is set to break box office records with its release on 80% of India's screens, eyeing a ₹80cr opening day.

The sequel, releasing in multiple languages, is expected to surpass ₹200cr in its opening weekend, thanks to a strong fan base and a ticket price hike in Telugu states.

This could make it the second film of 2024 to cross ₹50cr in pre-sales. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Pushpa 2' will hit theaters on Thursday

'Pushpa 2' shatters advance booking records, eyes ₹80cr on Day-1

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:51 am Dec 04, 202410:51 am

What's the story The much-awaited sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun in the lead, has broken new ground with its advance bookings. The film has reportedly earned an estimated ₹62.21cr for the opening day from advance bookings alone. This includes earnings from various language versions of the film: Telugu (₹33cr), Hindi (₹23.9cr), Tamil (₹1.63cr), and Malayalam (₹1.74cr). If blocked seats are included, the total haul reaches ₹77.16cr.

Record-breaking predictions

'Pushpa 2' is expected to surpass previous box office records

Trade analysts predict Pushpa 2 could rake in over ₹200cr in its opening weekend. This prediction is further bolstered by the film's release on an unprecedented 80% of available screens across India. The film has already joined an elite club by crossing ₹50cr gross pre-sales for the opening day across all versions in India, becoming only the second film of 2024 to achieve this milestone after Kalki 2898 AD.

Box office impact

'Pushpa 2' is set to redefine box office success

Pushpa 2 is all set to redefine box office success when it releases in theaters on Thursday. Trade experts and exhibitors believe the sequel will witness a footfall of over 50-60 lakh and a weekend number that could exceed ₹150cr. The film, like many south hits of the last few years which have broken new grounds in Hindi speaking belt, will likely cross over ₹60cr on day one in the north.

Global release

'Pushpa 2' to release in multiple languages on Thursday

Pushpa 2: The Rule, the sequel to the blockbuster first part, Pushpa: The Rise, which was released in 2021, will hit the screens worldwide on Thursday with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, and Malayalam. The original film was not just a box office success but also created a solid fan base that has only grown over the years.

Additional boost

'Pushpa 2' to benefit from ticket-price hike in Telugu states

Elevated ticket prices, especially in Telugu-speaking states, are also likely to play a major role in its earnings. The Andhra Pradesh government announced a special ticket price hike, which only added to the film's momentum at the box office. Arjun thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for supporting the Telugu film industry.