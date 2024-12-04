Summarize Simplifying... In short "Pushpa: The Rise" follows the journey of Pushpa, a fearless mill laborer turned red sanders syndicate leader.

His life takes a turn when he falls for Srivalli, confronts underpayment issues in the syndicate, and crosses paths with a stern cop, Shekhawat.

Recap of 'Pushpa: The Rise' before 'Pushpa 2' arrives

What's the story Telugu film Pushpa: The Rise, directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, narrates the story of a daily-wage laborer, Pushpa, who rises to the top of the red sander syndicate. Despite being a mill worker, Pushpa's fearlessness and ambition make him stand out. He is known for his iconic dialogues and slow-motion action sequences, which have made him a standout character in this masala film. Before he returns in Pushpa 2 on Thursday, here's a recap of the 2021 hit.

Pushpa's rise to power

Pushpa, who starts as a mill laborer, is fearless and ambitious. Born out of wedlock and denied his father's surname, he works hard to make a name for himself. He becomes a part of the coolies who illegally transport red sanders from Andhra Pradesh's Seshachalam Hills. His smart moves win him the bigshot Reddy brothers' trust, and he rises in their business.

Pushpa's romantic pursuit and syndicate leadership

Pushpa is smitten by Srivalli (Rashmika Mandanna) from the moment he lays eyes on her. Despite initial hurdles, they eventually unite after Pushpa rescues Srivalli from Jaali Reddy's (youngest of the Reddy brothers) advances. Not only does this incident solidify their bond, but it also ignites a new feud between Pushpa and Jaali. Meanwhile, at a party, Pushpa learns Mangalam Srinu, a dealer of the red sanders syndicate, is underpaying them. He confronts Srinu but is met with disagreement.

Pushpa's confrontation with Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat

Pushpa decides to sell the supply directly to Chennai, which leads to a tussle between Srinu and the Reddys. Following a loss and an emotional reveal-all, Pushpa is declared the new leader of the syndicate. Amidst all this, Pushpa meets a stern cop, the new SP, Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat (Fahadh Faasil). At their first meeting, Shekhawat insults him for being born out of wedlock. Pushpa keeps it all in but on his wedding day, he invites Shekhawat to a drink.

'Pushpa: The Rise' Part 2: What to expect

At this interaction, Pushpa reminds the cop about his earlier remarks and asserts his self-worth. He shoots himself and forces Shekhawat to undress as he does the same. Pushpa asserts that Shekhawat's power comes from police uniform but his doesn't depend on the clothes he's wearing. The film ends with a humiliated, enraged Shekhawat returning home, vowing to take revenge. So in Pushpa 2, we can expect Shekhawat as well as Jaali and Srinu's wife, to hit back at Pushpa.