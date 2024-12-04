Summarize Simplifying... In short Sebastian Stan's dark comedy, 'A Different Man', acclaimed at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, is set for a limited theatrical release on September 20.

The film, directed by Aaron Schimberg, also stars Pearson and Renate Reinsve, and is expected to stream on the Max platform after its theater run.

However, its streaming availability in India remains uncertain. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'A Different Man' is winning hearts everywhere

Sebastian Stan's dark comedy 'A Different Man': Plot, cast, reception

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:08 am Dec 04, 202402:08 am

What's the story The Hollywood dark comedy film, A Different Man, starring Sebastian Stan surprised the film awards circuit as it bagged the Best Feature award at the Gotham Awards 2024. Having hit American theaters in October, the A24-produced film follows a man who seeks acceptance from society despite his facial deformities. Aspiring actor Edward (Stan) undergoes a successful facial reconstruction surgery only to have his limelight and a coveted role stolen by another actor, Oswald (Adam Pearson).

Critical acclaim

'A Different Man' received positive response at Sundance

A Different Man first premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, where it was highly praised by critics and audiences alike. Stan and Pearson's performances were especially praised, with their on-screen chemistry being emphasized as a highlight of the film. Collider's Ross Bonaime called the Aaron Schimberg directorial an "audacious A24 thriller." After its festival premiere, the film had a limited theatrical release on September 20.

Production team

Meet the cast and crew of 'A Different Man'

Stan, who is best known for his role as Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier in Marvel movies, leads the cast of A Different Man. He is joined by Pearson, who had previously worked with Schimberg on 2018's Chained for Life. The film also stars Renate Reinsve as Ingrid. Behind the scenes, the crew includes Framed composer Umberto Smerilli, The Kitchen cinematographer Wyatt Garfield, Bodies Bodies Bodies editor Taylor Levy, Resurrection production designer Anna Kathleen, and Mother Couch art director Emilia Spirito.

Streaming release

Where to watch 'A Different Man' in India?

Fans hoping for a streaming release of A Different Man can breathe easy. After a multi-year deal between A24 and Max in December 2023, the film is likely to be available on the Max streaming platform after its theatrical run ends. However, it is not known whether this deal will include India. Max titles land on JioCinema in this country, but A Different Man has yet to find an OTT home here.