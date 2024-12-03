Summarize Simplifying... In short "Zero Se Restart," a film showcasing actor Massey's dedication to his role in "12th Fail," recently premiered at the International Film Festival of India.

The film, directed by Jaskunwar Kohli, captures behind-the-scenes moments, including fan interactions and a dramatic confrontation.

"12th Fail," based on Anurag Pathak's book about IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, was a box office success, earning over ₹70 crore on a ₹20-crore budget. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Zero Se Restart' unveils grit behind making of '12th Fail'

By Tanvi Gupta 05:24 pm Dec 03, 202405:24 pm

What's the story Producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra has dropped the trailer for Zero Se Restart, a documentary film on the making of the 2023 hit movie 12th Fail. The film showcases behind-the-scenes footage from 12th Fail and emphasizes actor Vikrant Massey's dedication to his role. This trailer release comes after speculation that Massey's recent announcement to take a break from acting was a publicity stunt for this project.

Trailer insights

Trailer showcases challenges and triumphs

The trailer for Zero Se Restart starts by emphasizing the acclaim 12th Fail received from celebrities such as Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, and Karan Johar. It also discloses that no one wanted to direct the film in the first place. A voiceover in the trailer emphasizes the challenges faced in bringing 12th Fail to life and highlights Chopra's resolve to tell this story.

Actor's commitment

'Zero Se Restart' features Massey's dedication and fan moments

The trailer also highlights Massey's dedication to his character, with a scene where he rubs his slipper to make it appear worn out. It features glimpses of fans who had come to meet him while the film was being shot in Delhi. The clip ends with a tense confrontation between Chopra and a team member, bringing an element of drama to the story.

Film premiere

'Zero Se Restart' made its debut at IFFI

Directed, narrated, and edited by Jaskunwar Kohli with music by Shantanu Moitra, Zero Se Restart premiered at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. The film will be released on December 13. It follows the journey of 12th Fail, a movie based on Anurag Pathak's non-fiction book on IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma that grossed over ₹70 crore at the box office on a ₹20-crore budget.

Twitter Post

In case you missed the trailer, watch here