Summarize Simplifying... In short Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar recently shared a candid moment while promoting Patekar's upcoming film, Vanvaas.

Patekar expressed his discontent about being replaced by Jackie Shroff in the 1989 film Parinda, attributing the decision to Kapoor.

Kapoor defended his suggestion, stating it was ultimately the director's choice.

Kapoor also advised Patekar to change his image, citing his anger issues as a deterrent for directors.

Patekar, however, humorously dismissed the idea of changing his personality at 74.

Despite the past disagreements, the two actors appear to be on good terms.

Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar were recently seen together

Are Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar fighting

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:36 pm Nov 22, 202412:36 pm

What's the story In the past two days, veteran actors Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar have been making headlines for making sharp comments about each other. While Patekar told Kapoor that among all the actors, only his performance was "restrained" in Animal, the latter told the Shagird actor to change his public image. What's happening between the Welcome co-stars and are they fighting? Let's find out.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Not only are Bollywood's Uday bhai and Majnu bhai not fighting, but actually, they are standing in solidarity. The Mr. India actor was in Hyderabad to help promote Patekar's upcoming movie Vanvaas, and this is where they exchanged dialogues. Patekar commented on Kapoor's work in Animal, alongside also verbalizing his discontent about being replaced by Jackie Shroff in the 1989 film Parinda. He directly attributed the replacement to Kapoor. Here's what happened next.

Accusation

'I was replaced because of Anil'

"You bullied me so much during Parinda," said Patekar. "I was going to play the brother's role in the film. We'd even done rehearsals. Jackie was hired later, because of Anil." However, he agreed that had this not happened, he wouldn't have gotten Anna's role. Kapoor listened to this politely, before answering, "I might be wrong, but I felt that for my brother's role in Parinda, Jackie would be the best choice. I'm being very honest with you."

Quote

This is why Patekar didn't work with Kapoor for 19yrs

Patekar wasn't impressed with Kapoor's logic: "Because of your honesty, I lost the role." Apparently, because of this issue, the Tiranga actor didn't work with Kapoor for 19 years after that. Kapoor tried to calm him, saying, "It was nothing against you. I merely made a suggestion to the director, and the final decision was his."

Anger discussion

Kapoor urged Patekar to attend more parties

Kapoor also advised Patekar to change his image. He pointed out Patekar's rare presence at Bollywood parties. To this, Patekar asked why he should go to parties, saying he could have drinks at home. Further explaining his behavior, Patekar said he wouldn't think twice before giving "do jhaapde (two whacks)" to someone who says unpleasant things. This led Kapoor to ask where Patekar's anger issues came from. The Vanvaas actor clarified it wasn't about anger but a response to misbehavior.

Image perception

'You don't have to hit everyone...'

Further advising Patekar, Kapoor said, "Har aadmi ko thodi maarna hota hai yaar, pyaar se bhi samjha sakta hai (You don't have to hit everyone; you can make them realize with love)." To this, Patekar replied the person should first be in a condition to understand. Kapoor then said many directors are scared to work with him because of his anger issues and asked him to change his image.

Personality change

Patekar's response to Kapoor's suggestion

In response to Kapoor's advice, Patekar candidly said that at 74 years old, making such fundamental changes in his personality is too much to ask. He also humorously suggested that even Kapoor sometimes hits people he is annoyed by. However, the Fighter actor quickly denied this claim with a firm "No, never!" Anyway, looks like all's well and candid between the beloved onscreen don brothers.