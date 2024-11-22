Summarize Simplifying... In short Sivakarthikeyan's film 'Amaran' is nearing a ₹200cr box office collection after 22 days, despite experiencing a significant drop in its second week.

The movie has maintained steady theater occupancy rates, with notable figures in Tamil and Telugu regions.

'Amaran' box office collection

'Amaran' continues strong; Sivakarthikeyan's film nears ₹200cr after 22 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:44 am Nov 22, 202411:44 am

What's the story The Tamil action-thriller Amaran, featuring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, continues to do well at the box office. After 22 days in theaters, the film has earned an estimated ₹198.1cr net collection across India, as per Sacnilk. On its 22nd day alone, it added about ₹1.65cr to its total earnings. The movie is directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and produced by Raaj Kamal Films International and Sony Pictures Films India.

Weekly performance

'Amaran' witnessed fluctuations in weekly collections

Amaran's box office journey has been a roller-coaster ride. In its opening week, the film collected a whopping ₹114.85cr, with the highest single-day collection of ₹21.55cr coming on Day 4 (Sunday). However, the second week witnessed a huge drop of 50.15%, as it only brought in ₹57.25cr. Despite the drop, Amaran was able to revive itself in the third week with higher daily earnings, especially on Saturday and Sunday.

Occupancy trends

'Amaran' maintained steady theater occupancy rates

Despite the ups and downs in weekly collections, Amaran has stayed strong in the theaters. On its 22nd day, the movie registered an overall Tamil occupancy of 16.72% and Telugu occupancy of 15.81%. The highest Tamil occupancy was recorded in Pondicherry at 36%, while Chennai and Bengaluru reported occupancies of 18.25% and 18.75% respectively. In Telugu, Chennai topped with a whopping 35% occupancy rate.