'Singham Again', featuring a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Deepika Padukone, is making waves at the box office, raking in nearly ₹224cr in just 15 days.

Despite sharing its Diwali release with 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', the film is on track to surpass the records of 'Drishyam 2' and 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'.

What's the story Rohit Shetty's latest cop drama, Singham Again, continues to hold strong at the box office. The film collected ₹2.75 crore on its second Friday, taking its total collection to an incredible ₹223.25 crore. With this, it has become Ajay Devgn's second highest-grossing film to date, just behind Drishyam 2 which had a lifetime collection of ₹240.59 crore. SA was released on November 1.

Singham Again is gradually approaching Drishyam 2's record and is expected to break Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's. The latter holds the record for the highest domestic collection for Devgn at ₹279.50 crore. Despite sharing its Diwali release with the horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again has continued to lead the box office numbers.

Apart from Devgn, Singham Again boasts an ensemble cast including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff. Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh reprise their roles as Sooryavanshi and Simmba, respectively. The film also has a cameo by Salman Khan as Chulbul Panday. Arjun Kapoor's portrayal of the villain has been especially well-received. The film will stream on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical run.