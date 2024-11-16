Summarize Simplifying... In short Tamil filmmaker Suresh Sangaiah, known for his unique storytelling in films like "Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu" and "Sathiya Trikarta", has passed away due to liver failure.

His sudden demise has left the Tamil film industry in mourning, with tributes pouring in from colleagues and fans.

Two of his projects remain unreleased, including a film with Yogi Babu set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

By Isha Sharma 10:11 am Nov 16, 2024

What's the story Tamil filmmaker Suresh Sangaiah, who made a mark with his critically acclaimed debut Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu, died on Friday night in Chennai. The news of his demise was confirmed by cinematographer Saran, who had worked with him on the aforementioned 2017 film. Reportedly, he breathed his last around 11:00pm at Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital after battling jaundice and liver failure. May he rest in peace.

Career overview

Sangaiah's career and unfinished projects

Sangaiah made a positive impression with his 2017 debut Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu, starring actor Vidharth. The film's quirky plot won hearts. After a brief hiatus, he came back with Sathiya Trikarta, another movie known for its offbeat story. However, two of his projects after Sathiya Trikarta are still unreleased, including one with Yogi Babu, which will reportedly stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Tributes

The Tamil film industry is mourning his demise

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala wrote on X, "Young Tamil Director #SureshSangaiah who directed "Oru Kidaaiyin Karunai Manu" and " Sathiya Sothanai" passed away in Chennai last night due to liver failure.. He recently completed a movie with #YogiBabu. He leaves behind his wife and a daughter.. Gone too soon.. RIP!" Director Halitha also paid tribute and tweeted, "Shocked and saddened to hear about @sureshsangaiah 's passing. I've always held #OruKidayinKarunaiManu as a precious film and now with a deeper significance."