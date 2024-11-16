Summarize Simplifying... In short Disha Patani's father, a former cop, was swindled out of ₹25 lakh by a group claiming to have political connections and promising him a high-ranking government post.

Disha Patani's father, an ex-cop, duped of ₹25L; FIR filed

By Isha Sharma 09:47 am Nov 16, 202409:47 am

What's the story Actor Disha Patani's father Jagdish Singh Patani has allegedly been duped of ₹25 lakh by a gang promising him a prestigious position in a government commission. The retired deputy superintendent of police lodged an FIR at Bareilly Kotwali police station on Friday evening. The accused include Shivendra Pratap Singh, Diwakar Garg, Acharya Jayaprakash of Juna Akhara, Preeti Garg and one unidentified person, reported Hindustan Times.

Investigation progress

'Efforts are underway to arrest the accused'

Confirming the same, DK Sharma, the in-charge of Kotwali police station, said that a case has been filed against the accused for cheating, criminal intimidation, and extortion. "Efforts are underway to arrest the accused and take strict action," Sharma stated. The group allegedly took ₹25 lakh from Singh Patani - ₹5 lakh in cash and an additional ₹20 lakh through money transfers to three different bank accounts.

Fraud details

Accused promised a prestigious government position to Singh Patani

Singh Patani, who is a resident of Bareilly's Civil Lines area, was introduced to Garg and Jayaprakash by Singh, whom he knew personally. The accused reportedly claimed to have strong political connections and assured Singh Patani that they'll help him secure a high-ranking post in a government commission. After no progress for three months, the accused promised to return the money with interest but subsequently started issuing threats and behaving aggressively toward Singh Patani when he demanded his money back.

Deception tactic

Accused used a fake officer to mislead Singh Patani

In his complaint, Singh Patani said the accused brought in an accomplice as an "officer on special duty" named Himanshu to strengthen their fraudulent claims of political connections. This deception made him suspect a bigger fraud scheme, leading him to finally file a complaint with the police. Meanwhile, on the work front, his daughter Disha recently featured in the film Kanguva opposite Tamil superstar Suriya.