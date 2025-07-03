'Will come again': Fake courier after raping Pune woman 

Page Loader
The accused locked the door from inside

By Chanshimla Varah
Jul 03, 2025
05:48 pm
What's the story

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped in her apartment in Pune's Kondhwa area on Wednesday evening. The accused, who posed as a courier delivery executive, entered the woman's flat around 7:30pm under the pretext of delivering a bank letter. He asked for a signature or PIN, and when she went to check her phone, he locked the door from inside and raped her.

Assault details

Accused sprayed substance on victim

Reports suggest that the accused sprayed a substance on the woman, rendering her unconscious for nearly an hour. When she regained consciousness around 8:30pm she called her relatives, who then informed the police. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 5) Rajkumar Shinde confirmed that forensic experts were called to check if something was sprayed on her.

Post-assault actions

Chilling message left for victim

After the crime, the accused allegedly used the woman's phone to take a selfie and left a chilling message on her phone saying, "I will come again." "The woman's brother had gone out for work. The accused knocked on the door claiming to be delivering a courier and managed to enter the flat," a senior police officer earlier told reporters. He also threatened to leak her photos online if she told anyone about the incident.

Ongoing investigation

Case registered under multiple sections

DCP Shinde said that currently, 10 teams from Pune Police are working on tracing the accused. The police have registered a case under sections 64 (punishment for rape), 77 (voyeurism), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. CCTV footage from the building and nearby areas is being reviewed to identify the accused.