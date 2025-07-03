'Will come again': Fake courier after raping Pune woman 

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped in her apartment in Pune 's Kondhwa area on Wednesday evening. The accused, who posed as a courier delivery executive, entered the woman's flat around 7:30pm under the pretext of delivering a bank letter. He asked for a signature or PIN, and when she went to check her phone, he locked the door from inside and raped her.

Assault details Accused sprayed substance on victim Reports suggest that the accused sprayed a substance on the woman, rendering her unconscious for nearly an hour. When she regained consciousness around 8:30pm she called her relatives, who then informed the police. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 5) Rajkumar Shinde confirmed that forensic experts were called to check if something was sprayed on her.

Post-assault actions Chilling message left for victim After the crime, the accused allegedly used the woman's phone to take a selfie and left a chilling message on her phone saying, "I will come again." "The woman's brother had gone out for work. The accused knocked on the door claiming to be delivering a courier and managed to enter the flat," a senior police officer earlier told reporters. He also threatened to leak her photos online if she told anyone about the incident.