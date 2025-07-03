Controversy over Beatles Ashram's revamp: Why Uttarakhand officials are divided

The Uttarakhand Finance Department has raised concerns over the state Tourism Department's decision to appoint HCP Design, Planning and Management Pvt Ltd for the redevelopment of Rishikesh 's Beatles Ashram. HCP is an Ahmedabad-based firm led by architect Bimal Patel. The appointment was made without a tender, documents obtained by The Indian Express under the Right to Information (RTI) Act revealed.

Justification 'Project complex...world-class expertise...': Tourism department on appointment The Tourism Department defended its decision to appoint HCP without a tender, saying the heritage and eco-tourism project was "complex." They also highlighted the firm's "world-class" expertise. HCP has previously worked on high-profile projects like the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and Central Vista redevelopment in New Delhi. The Uttarakhand Cabinet approved HCP's appointment on August 3, 2023.

Financial breakdown How much will HCP's work cost? The consultancy fees for HCP's work include a lump sum of ₹1.9 crore for the master plan and 4.75% of the total project cost for supervision. An additional ₹15 lakh was allocated for a one-day workshop, site visits, and a preliminary design report. While these initial costs were borne by the Tourism Department, the Forest Department will fund the actual project costing over ₹98 crore.

Procurement rules The rule in question The disagreement between the Finance and Tourism Departments centered on Rule 59 of Chapter 4 of Uttarakhand's 2017 Procurement Rules. It states that single-source consultancy appointments require documented justification and approvals for projects exceeding ₹25 lakh. In a June 2023 letter, then-Finance Secretary Dilip Jawalkar advised benchmarking HCP's fees against its government contracts secured via competitive bidding and conducting a market survey to validate rates.