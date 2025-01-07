What's the story

India has reported its first seven cases of the highly contagious Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV).

Union Health Minister JP Nadda confirmed five cases were detected in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, and one each in Ahmedabad, Chennai, and Kolkata.

Meanwhile, China is witnessing a sharp rise in HMPV infections, especially in its northern provinces. The surge has led to overcrowded hospitals and public anxiety over a potential outbreak.