Karnataka: Kashmiri students allege college forced them to trim beards

What's the story Several students from Jammu and Kashmir, studying at the Government Nursing College in Hassan, Karnataka, have alleged that the college administration forced them to shave or trim their beards, India Today reported. The students alleged they were threatened to be marked absent from clinical activities if they didn't comply. About 24 Kashmiri students were reportedly asked to trim their beards to a "01" trimmer length or be clean-shaven to participate in college activities and clinical duties.

Those who kept beards were marked absent during clinical sessions, which impacted their attendance and academic records. The matter was resolved only after the Jammu and Kashmir Student's Association stepped in and wrote a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, calling the college's directive "infringing" on the cultural and religious rights of the students. The college administration, however, has denied targeting any specific group.

Clinical inspector Vijayakumar said the guidelines were issued to all students, including local Kannadiga students, to maintain hygiene standards required for clinical duties. "Even after directions from the college, students did not follow them while studying nursing. This time, a stern warning was issued," the college said in a statement. College principal Chandrashekar Hadapad also clarified, "While we understand there may be cultural sensitivities, we only asked them for basic grooming to maintain a professional environment."