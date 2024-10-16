Summarize Simplifying... In short Omar Abdullah is set to become the first elected Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir in a decade, following the National Conference's victory in recent elections.

Despite underperforming in the elections, Congress will support Abdullah's government from outside.

This marks the first elected government since the abrogation of Article 370, with the coalition aiming to restore J&K's statehood.

Congress has decided against joining the new J&K government

Congress to support Omar Abdullah's government from outside: Report

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:25 am Oct 16, 202409:25 am

What's the story The Congress has decided against joining the new Jammu and Kashmir government to be headed by Chief Minister-elect Omar Abdullah, NDTV reported. Despite having a pre-poll alliance with Abdullah's National Conference (NC) in the assembly elections, the party has opted to extend external support. According to the report, the Congress also declined the offer of one ministerial position in the upcoming administration.

Inauguration attendance

Congress leaders to attend Abdullah's swearing-in ceremony

Two senior leaders, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, will attend the swearing-in ceremony, where eight ministers, the maximum permitted, will also take the oath alongside Abdullah. Abdullah is set to become the new Chief Minister, marking the first elected head of state for Jammu and Kashmir in a decade. This follows the National Conference's victory in the September-October election.

Election results

NC emerges victorious, Congress underperforms in elections

The NC swept the elections, winning 42 of the 90 elected seats. The Congress, on the other hand, performed poorly with just six seats, a major decline from their 12-seat victory in the 2014 election. The result gave the NC the opportunity to take the lead in their alliance and name Abdullah as Chief Minister.

Additional backing

Independent candidates and AAP legislator support NC

The NC's stand was further strengthened by the support of four independent candidates and a lone Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator. Notably, their support was for the party itself and not its alliance with the Congress. This comes amid the criticism faced by the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc over its handling of relationships with regional parties.

Historic formation

First elected government since Article 370 abrogation

This will be the first elected government in Jammu and Kashmir since Article 370 was abrogated and the erstwhile state was reorganized into two Union Territories. The coalition, which has 55 members in a 95-seat assembly, hopes to prioritize restoring J&K's statehood. A meeting to discuss the government's immediate agenda will be held after Abdullah's swearing-in ceremony.