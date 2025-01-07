BHARATPOL—India's new crime fighting e-platform—launched: How it works
What's the story
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has launched a new portal, BHARATPOL, developed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
The platform is designed to assist Indian law enforcement agencies in tracking criminals who flee abroad.
Modeled after INTERPOL, it aims to streamline international cooperation in criminal investigations.
"This is the beginning of taking our country's international investigation into a new era," Shah said during the launch.
Information exchange
BHARATPOL to enhance real-time information sharing
BHARATPOL will act as a channel for police forces of states, Union Territories, and central agencies to send requests for INTERPOL information seamlessly.
It will also allow the issuance of Red Notices and other color-coded notices.
The platform is likely to speed up investigations by connecting Indian police with INTERPOL in a more efficient manner.
Portal management
CBI to manage new portal
As India's National Central Bureau for INTERPOL, the CBI will be in charge of the management of BHARATPOL.
The portal is anticipated to improve the efficiency of field-level officers in tackling crimes and security challenges.
This move is in line with the larger efforts under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership to strengthen India's law enforcement capabilities.
Communication upgrade
BHARATPOL replaces outdated communication methods
Earlier, communication between the CBI and state police was done through letters, emails, and faxes, which often led to delays.
The new portal seeks to eliminate these delays by offering a centralized platform for all stakeholders involved in international criminal investigations.
Since 2021, coordination through INTERPOL channels has led to the return of 100 wanted criminals to India.