Prime Minister Modi has accused the Congress party of attempting to divide the tribal community and using states as financial resources.

He also criticized the Gandhi family and Congress's historical actions, alleging they have hindered the progress of Dalits, backward classes, and Adivasis.

Modi highlighted the support for the BJP-led alliance in Maharashtra and cited development projects as evidence of progress under his leadership.

Modi addressed a rally in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district

'Aghadi biggest khiladi in corruption': PM Modi attacks MVA

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:07 pm Nov 12, 202403:07 pm

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance—consisting of the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Addressing a rally in Chimur, Chandrapur district of Maharashtra, he called the alliance "the biggest players of corruption." He accused them of obstructing Maharashtra's development and misleading people.

Tribal division

Modi accuses Congress of dividing tribal community

PM Modi also slammed the Congress for attempting to divide the tribal community into castes. He cited Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's caste census promise, cautioning that it could shatter tribal unity. "The tribal population in our country is around 10%. Congress wants to divide the Adivasi community into castes and weaken them... Congress wants you to fight internally and break your unity," he said.

Historical critique

Modi criticizes Gandhi family, Congress's historical actions

The prime minister went on to attack the Gandhi family, accusing them of thinking they are destined to rule India. He said Congress has always stopped Dalits, backward classes, and Adivasis from progressing. "That is the reason that after Independence, the Congress never allowed Dalits, backward classes and Adivasis to progress," Modi said.

Financial allegations

Modi accuses Congress of using states as financial sources

Modi also accused the Congress of using states like Karnataka, Telangana, and Himachal Pradesh as cash cows for its leadership. He stressed that there is a wave of support for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra. The prime minister said this alliance wants to create a "Viksit Bharat" or developed India. He cited investments and development projects in Marathwada as proof of progress under him.