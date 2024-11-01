Summarize Simplifying... In short Prime Minister Modi criticized the Congress party for making "fake promises" following Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's advice to his party's Karnataka unit to make fiscally sound promises.

This came after the Karnataka Congress government proposed reviewing a free bus transportation scheme for women.

In response, Congress dismissed Modi's accusations, asserting that they are effectively implementing their promised schemes in Karnataka.

The people of India want development and progress, said PM Modi

'Fake promises': Modi attacks Congress after Kharge's 'budget-based guarantees' remark

By Chanshimla Varah 08:13 pm Nov 01, 2024

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, accusing it of making unrealistic promises which remain unfulfilled. He pointed out such promises have resulted in fiscal instability in Congress-ruled states like Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana. PM Modi said these unfulfilled guarantees are a "terrible deceit" on the poor, youngsters, farmers, and women by diluting existing schemes.

PM Modi warns against 'Congress-sponsored culture of fake promises'

PM Modi's comments came after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge advised his party's Karnataka unit to ensure promises are fiscally sound. "Making promises without considering the budget could lead to bankruptcy...there wouldn't even be money to put sand on the roads," Kharge said. Kharge's statement came after the Karnataka Congress government suggested reviewing the Shakti scheme, which provided free bus transportation to women. However, Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy stated on Thursday that the initiative will not be reviewed or stopped.

Congress dismisses PM Modi's accusations

Reacting to this, Modi wrote on X, "The people...will have to be vigilant against Congress-sponsored culture of fake promises!" He said the people of Haryana recently rejected such promises in favor of a stable and action-driven government. Dismissing Modi's accusations, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said the Karnataka government is implementing its promised schemes. Venugopal said, "We are implementing everything in Karnataka in a greater way. Anybody can check."