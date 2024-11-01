'Fake promises': Modi attacks Congress after Kharge's 'budget-based guarantees' remark
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, accusing it of making unrealistic promises which remain unfulfilled. He pointed out such promises have resulted in fiscal instability in Congress-ruled states like Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana. PM Modi said these unfulfilled guarantees are a "terrible deceit" on the poor, youngsters, farmers, and women by diluting existing schemes.
PM Modi warns against 'Congress-sponsored culture of fake promises'
PM Modi's comments came after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge advised his party's Karnataka unit to ensure promises are fiscally sound. "Making promises without considering the budget could lead to bankruptcy...there wouldn't even be money to put sand on the roads," Kharge said. Kharge's statement came after the Karnataka Congress government suggested reviewing the Shakti scheme, which provided free bus transportation to women. However, Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy stated on Thursday that the initiative will not be reviewed or stopped.
Congress dismisses PM Modi's accusations
Reacting to this, Modi wrote on X, "The people...will have to be vigilant against Congress-sponsored culture of fake promises!" He said the people of Haryana recently rejected such promises in favor of a stable and action-driven government. Dismissing Modi's accusations, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said the Karnataka government is implementing its promised schemes. Venugopal said, "We are implementing everything in Karnataka in a greater way. Anybody can check."