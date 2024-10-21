India, China reach agreement on border patrolling along LAC: Official
India and China have reached an understanding on patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said. The announcement comes after recent negotiations between officials of both countries. "We have reached an agreement with China on the issues being discussed," Misri said. This development is expected to pave the way for disengagement at the border and ultimately resolve issues that arose in 2020.
Agreement focuses on Depsang and Demchok areas
Reportedly, the India-China agreement revolves around patrolling arrangements in the Depsang and Demchok areas. This breakthrough comes just ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kazan, Russia, for the BRICS Summit. Speculation is rife that PM Modi may hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping during this summit. The theme of the BRICS Summit is "Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security."
Background of India-China border conflict
The India-China conflict has its roots in a poorly demarcated border of around 3,440km. The LAC, as the disputed border is called, has been a point of contention for both countries as they ramp up infrastructure in the area. Attempts to de-escalate tensions have been underway since fierce fighting in June 2020, but tensions remain high. In December 2022, troops clashed again near Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector, leaving some soldiers with minor injuries.
Previous negotiations and impact on business relations
In August 2024, India and China discussed the LAC situation and agreed to maintain peace on the ground. They agreed to increase contact through diplomatic and military channels to resolve pending issues early. The stalemate in diplomatic talks has affected business ties between India and China. Amid continued tensions, India tightened scrutiny of investments from Chinese firms and halted several major projects to boost bilateral cooperation.