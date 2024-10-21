Summarize Simplifying... In short India and China have reportedly reached an agreement on border patrolling in the disputed Depsang and Demchok areas, ahead of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the BRICS Summit in Russia.

This development follows a history of conflict and tension along the 3,440km border, known as the LAC, with the most recent clash in December 2022.

The ongoing dispute has impacted business relations, leading to increased scrutiny of Chinese investments in India and a halt in major projects.

The announcement comes after recent negotiations between officials

India, China reach agreement on border patrolling along LAC: Official

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:05 pm Oct 21, 2024

What's the story India and China have reached an understanding on patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said. The announcement comes after recent negotiations between officials of both countries. "We have reached an agreement with China on the issues being discussed," Misri said. This development is expected to pave the way for disengagement at the border and ultimately resolve issues that arose in 2020.

Agreement details

Agreement focuses on Depsang and Demchok areas

Reportedly, the India-China agreement revolves around patrolling arrangements in the Depsang and Demchok areas. This breakthrough comes just ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kazan, Russia, for the BRICS Summit. Speculation is rife that PM Modi may hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping during this summit. The theme of the BRICS Summit is "Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security."

Conflict history

Background of India-China border conflict

The India-China conflict has its roots in a poorly demarcated border of around 3,440km. The LAC, as the disputed border is called, has been a point of contention for both countries as they ramp up infrastructure in the area. Attempts to de-escalate tensions have been underway since fierce fighting in June 2020, but tensions remain high. In December 2022, troops clashed again near Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector, leaving some soldiers with minor injuries.

Past talks

Previous negotiations and impact on business relations

In August 2024, India and China discussed the LAC situation and agreed to maintain peace on the ground. They agreed to increase contact through diplomatic and military channels to resolve pending issues early. The stalemate in diplomatic talks has affected business ties between India and China. Amid continued tensions, India tightened scrutiny of investments from Chinese firms and halted several major projects to boost bilateral cooperation.