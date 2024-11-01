Summarize Simplifying... In short Arvind Sawant is facing backlash for his derogatory remarks about Shaina NC, who recently switched political parties.

Shaina is contesting the Mumbadevi seat

Arvind Sawant booked over 'imported maal' remark on Shaina NC

By Chanshimla Varah 06:31 pm Nov 01, 202406:31 pm

What's the story A case has been registered against Shiv Sena (Union Bal Thackeray) MP Arvind Sawant at Mumbai's Nagpada Police Station after Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC filed a complaint. The controversy arose after Sawant made a derogatory comment against Shaina, calling her "imported maal." The incident took place after Shaina switched from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly election.

Controversial remark

Sawant's comment sparks backlash, legal action sought

"Look at her condition. She was in the BJP all her life and now she has gone to another party. Imported 'maal' does not work here, only original 'maal' works here," Sawant's commented. The Shiv Sena party claimed that such language is a violation of Sections 354 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which deal with outraging a woman's modesty.

Formal complaint

Shaina NC criticizes Sawant's remarks, seeks thorough investigation

In response to Sawant's remarks, Shaina NC slammed them as objectifying and demeaning to women in politics. She said, "You cannot respect a woman. You use such words for a capable woman who is in politics." "You don't respect a woman. You use such words for a capable woman who is in politics. Now you will be 'behaal' (defeated)," she said. She added that she would file a formal complaint and urged the police to investigate thoroughly.

Letter details

Complaint letter highlights disturbing societal message

The complaint letter stressed that Sawant's language sends a disturbing message to society and adds to gender-based discrimination. It demanded legal action under Sections 354 and 509 of the IPC to uphold justice and protect women's dignity. Shaina also questioned the silence of other Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders on this matter and slammed Congress MLA Amin Patel for laughing at Sawant's remarks.

Defense statement

Sawant defends himself, questions delay in filing complaint

Defending himself, Sawant questioned why the complaint was filed after a delay. "I gave the byte two days ago. What were they doing for two days? I respect women, I am from Balasaheb's Sena," he said. The Maharashtra election will take place in a single phase on November 20, with the counting of votes taking place on November 23. Shaina is contesting the Mumbadevi seat.