Summarize Simplifying... In short Ahead of the Durga Puja Carnival in Kolkata, police have issued prohibitory orders due to potential protests by groups including the BJP and junior doctors.

The BJP's rally is focused on women's safety, while the doctors, on a hunger strike over an incident at RG Kar hospital, plan a peaceful protest.

Amidst this, a nationwide medical shutdown is threatened by the Federation of All India Medical Associations if any harm befalls the protesting doctors. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Durga Puja Carnival will be held on Tuesday

Kolkata: Prohibitory orders issued ahead of Durga Puja carnival

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:47 am Oct 15, 202410:47 am

What's the story The Kolkata Police has banned gatherings of five or more people in and around Red Road, the venue for Tuesday's Durga Puja Carnival. The decision comes as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and junior doctors plan protests over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar hospital. The West Bengal government has been organizing this carnival since 2016 as a grand finale to the state's biggest festival.

Security preparations

Security measures and protest plans unveiled

Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma issued the order as the police suspect that some people and groups plan to stage protests near Red Road. The order read this could deter people from attending the Durga Puja Carnival. Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) has been enforced for one day in these areas. About 3,000 police officers have been deployed for carnival security with watch towers erected at various locations along Red Road.

Planned protests

BJP and junior doctors announce protest plans

The BJP, headed by Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, will hold a rally from College Square to Esplanade. Adhikari has appealed to citizens to join the protest demanding women's safety and security in the state. Separately, junior doctors, who are on a hunger strike over the RG Kar hospital incident, have decided to hold a peaceful protest by forming human chains near Red Road.

Ongoing strike

Junior doctors' hunger strike enters 10th day

The hunger strike by junior doctors in West Bengal, launched over the RG Kar hospital incident, entered the 10th day on Monday. Reportedly, the health of two more medics has deteriorated due to the protest. Seven doctors are currently on this 'fast-unto-death' protest. The Joint Platform of Doctors, West Bengal, has also planned a 'protest carnival' on October 15 at Esplanade.

Shutdown warning

Nationwide medical shutdown threatened amid ongoing agitation

Meanwhile, the Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA) has warned of a nationwide "complete shutdown of medical services" if any harm comes to the protesting junior doctors. The threat comes as the doctors' hunger strike and planned protests intensify. The West Bengal government had called for a meeting with all doctor's organizations in the state on Monday afternoon, but it is unclear if these groups attended.