Bahraich violence: Yogi Adityanath to meet victim's family today
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will meet the family of Ram Gopal Mishra, the 22-year-old man who was killed during a Goddess Durga idol immersion procession in Bahraich district. The meeting will also be attended by the local Bharatiya Janata Party MLA. Tensions remain high in the district after fresh incidents of violence in Nakawa village, where unidentified individuals set fire to several shops and homes late Monday night.
Mishra's last rites performed amid escalating tensions
Over 50 police personnel were deployed to bring the situation under control and prevent further violence. The last rites of 22-year-old Ram Gopal Mishra, who died in the violence in Mahsi tehsil on Sunday, were performed under heavy security on Monday. Mishra was a part of Goddess Durga idol immersion procession. He was hit by a bullet and was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment.
Around six people were injured in stone-pelting and gunfire that erupted after Mishra's death. In response to the violence, authorities suspended internet services across the district. According to several reports, protests broke out in multiple locations, with demonstrators chanting slogans against the police and officials as forces carried out flag marches. Furious protesters torched shops, houses, and vehicles, sending thick black smoke into the sky.
Three arrested, 30 detained following Mishra's killing
Amid the rising violence, senior police officials including Uttar Pradesh's ADG Law and Order, Amitabh Yash, reached the spot to bring the situation under control. Sources said that three people have been arrested in connection with Mishra's killing. A case has been registered against six identified and 24 unidentified people under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections pertaining to murder and other offenses.
Samajwadi Party chief calls for law and order
Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav has termed the incident as "unfortunate" and demanded law and order be maintained in the district. He slammed the government for its failure to make security arrangements before the procession. The violence reportedly started around 4:00pm on Sunday, when a dispute broke out over loud and communally offensive pop songs played by the procession in Maharajganj, a Muslim-dominated area about 130km from Lucknow.