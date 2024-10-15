Summarize Simplifying... In short Violence erupted in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, during a Goddess Durga idol immersion procession, leading to the death of 22-year-old Ram Gopal Mishra and injuring six others.

In response, authorities suspended internet services, arrested three people, and detained 30 others.

The incident sparked widespread protests and criticism, including from former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav, who called for better law and order in the district. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Tensions remain high in Bahraich district

Bahraich violence: Yogi Adityanath to meet victim's family today

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:25 am Oct 15, 202410:25 am

What's the story Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will meet the family of Ram Gopal Mishra, the 22-year-old man who was killed during a Goddess Durga idol immersion procession in Bahraich district. The meeting will also be attended by the local Bharatiya Janata Party MLA. Tensions remain high in the district after fresh incidents of violence in Nakawa village, where unidentified individuals set fire to several shops and homes late Monday night.

Unrest continues

Mishra's last rites performed amid escalating tensions

Over 50 police personnel were deployed to bring the situation under control and prevent further violence. The last rites of 22-year-old Ram Gopal Mishra, who died in the violence in Mahsi tehsil on Sunday, were performed under heavy security on Monday. Mishra was a part of Goddess Durga idol immersion procession. He was hit by a bullet and was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment.

Funeral procession

Mishra's last rites performed amid escalating tensions

Around six people were injured in stone-pelting and gunfire that erupted after Mishra's death. In response to the violence, authorities suspended internet services across the district. According to several reports, protests broke out in multiple locations, with demonstrators chanting slogans against the police and officials as forces carried out flag marches. Furious protesters torched shops, houses, and vehicles, sending thick black smoke into the sky.

Arrests made

Three arrested, 30 detained following Mishra's killing

Amid the rising violence, senior police officials including Uttar Pradesh's ADG Law and Order, Amitabh Yash, reached the spot to bring the situation under control. Sources said that three people have been arrested in connection with Mishra's killing. A case has been registered against six identified and 24 unidentified people under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections pertaining to murder and other offenses.

Political response

Samajwadi Party chief calls for law and order

Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav has termed the incident as "unfortunate" and demanded law and order be maintained in the district. He slammed the government for its failure to make security arrangements before the procession. The violence reportedly started around 4:00pm on Sunday, when a dispute broke out over loud and communally offensive pop songs played by the procession in Maharajganj, a Muslim-dominated area about 130km from Lucknow.