Meanwhile, a minor was detained by Mumbai Police for issuing hoax bomb threats to several airlines, allegedly to implicate a friend over a financial dispute.

The flight had 134 passengers and 13 crew members

Vistara's Frankfurt-Mumbai flight makes emergency landing after bomb threat

By Chanshimla Varah 11:32 am Oct 17, 202411:32 am

What's the story A Vistara flight flying from Frankfurt, Germany to Mumbai, India made an emergency landing after a bomb threat. The Boeing 787 aircraft, with 134 passengers and 13 crew members on board, landed safely at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai at 7:45am on Wednesday, sources told PTI. The flight had taken off from Frankfurt at 8:20pm local time on Tuesday.

Threat confirmation

Vistara confirms security threat received via social media

Confirming the incident, Vistara said the flight was subjected to a security threat received on social media. "The Vistara flight UK 028 operating from Frankfurt to Mumbai on October 16, 2024 was subject to a security threat received on social media," the airline said in a statement. On landing in Mumbai, the aircraft was taken to an isolation bay for mandatory security checks as per protocol.

Safety measures

Passengers disembarked safely, security checks underway

All passengers were safely disembarked from the aircraft in the isolation bay. Vistara is now cooperating with security agencies to complete mandatory checks. "It was taken to the isolation bay where all customers were disembarked. We are fully cooperating with the security agencies to complete the mandatory security checks," Vistara said in its statement. The threat was the 13th in the last four days.

FIR

Delhi Police registers FIR

On Wednesday, the Delhi Police registered six cases in connection with the bomb threats. The Mumbai Police also detained a minor in connection with a string of hoax bomb threats that targeted several airlines. The threats were purportedly issued by the boy to frame one of his friends with whom he had a financial dispute. According to NDTV, the 17-year-old allegedly created a handle on X in the name of the friend and used it to post bomb threats.