Summarize Simplifying... In short In a major crackdown near Bhopal, authorities busted an illegal drug manufacturing operation worth ₹1,800 crore, arresting two prime suspects, Amit Prakashchandra Chaturvedi and Sanyal Prakash Bane.

The duo had set up a factory in Bagroda Industrial Area, producing 25kg of the prohibited synthetic drug, mephedrone, daily.

The ongoing investigation by Gujarat ATS, which seized 907kg of mephedrone and 5,000kg of raw materials, aims to uncover the extent of this operation, its distribution network, and financial transactions.

Authorities confiscated 907kg of mephedrone

₹1,800 crore drug racket busted near Bhopal; 2 arrested

By Chanshimla Varah 04:56 pm Oct 06, 202404:56 pm

What's the story The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Gujarat's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) have uncovered a large-scale drug manufacturing racket in Bagroda Industrial Area near Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The authorities seized mephedrone drugs valued at approximately ₹1,800 crore during the raid. The seized drug is expected to be worth around ₹1814.18 crores in the international market, as per Gujarat ATS officials.

Suspects detained

Key suspects arrested in ongoing operation

Two individuals identified as prime suspects were arrested during this operation. The accused are Amit Prakashchandra Chaturvedi (57) and Sanyal Prakash Bane (40). Initial questioning revealed that Bane had previously been arrested in 2017 for a similar mephedrone drug case by Mumbai's Amboli police. After serving a five-year sentence, he partnered with Chaturvedi to establish an illegal drug manufacturing operation.

Criminal background

Past criminal history and illegal operations uncovered

The duo rented a shed in Bagroda Industrial Area about six to seven months ago, where they started procuring raw materials and equipment for producing mephedrone, a prohibited synthetic drug. During the raid, authorities confiscated 907kg of mephedrone along with 5,000kg of raw materials and drug-making equipment. The seized items included grinders, motors, glass flasks, heaters and other apparatus used in chemical processing of drugs. According to reports, the factory was producing 25kg of mephedrone daily.

Ongoing investigation

Investigation continues into extensive drug operation

This is the largest illegal drug manufacturing unit busted by Gujarat ATS to date. The factory had the capacity to supply large quantities of mephedrone, likely distributed across various regions. The investigation is ongoing with authorities trying to determine how long the accused were involved in this illegal activity, where these drugs were being sold and details about financial transactions involved.