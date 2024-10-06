Summarize Simplifying... In short RG Kar Hospital has expelled 10 doctors, giving them 72 hours to leave their hostel accommodations, following allegations of physical and mental harassment, including forcing students into political activities and late-night errands for alcohol and drugs.

Additionally, 59 others, including interns and students, have been temporarily suspended.

The accused doctors are reportedly linked to the hospital's former principal, Sandeep Ghosh, who is under investigation for a doctor's murder and financial irregularities. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The accused doctors were charged with creating an atmosphere of fear

RG Kar expels 10 doctors, given 72 hours to vacate

By Chanshimla Varah 04:18 pm Oct 06, 202404:18 pm

What's the story The internal council of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata has expelled 10 doctors following an investigation into allegations of a threat culture, money laundering, and ragging. The accused doctors are charged with creating an atmosphere of fear and harassment within the hospital premises. The decision to permanently expel these individuals was made during a college council meeting, with expulsion notices also dispatched to their respective homes.

Further repercussions

Additional suspensions and potential license revocations

The expelled doctors have been given a 72-hour notice to vacate their hostel accommodations. In addition to the expulsion of the 10 doctors, 59 individuals comprising interns, students, and house staff have been temporarily suspended. Their names will also be forwarded to the State Medical Council for a potential review and cancelation of their medical registration certificates.

Harassment allegations

Investigation triggered by complaints of harassment

The investigation was initiated following multiple complaints of physical and mental harassment, including ragging, threats of expulsion, and academic sabotage. Some students claimed they were coerced into joining a specific political party and faced harassment for not attending marches or meetings. Other allegations involved forcing students to fetch liquor late at night, subjecting juniors to humiliation in the common room, forcing them to buy drugs and alcohol at odd hours of night.

Principal's probe

Accused doctors linked to former principal under investigation

The accused doctors are also allegedly associated with the hospital's former principal, Sandeep Ghosh. Ghosh is currently under investigation by central agencies for his purported involvement in the rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor on August 9 inside the RG Kar premises. He is also being probed for financial irregularities during his tenure at the hospital.