Tensions between India and Canada have escalated following accusations by Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau that Indian agents were involved in the 2020 killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a man India labels a terrorist.

Trudeau, however, admitted there was no "hard evidentiary proof" for these claims, leading India to dismiss the allegations as "absurd" and blame Trudeau for damaging bilateral relations.

India also refuted Canada's claims of sharing evidence regarding the case, leading to the expulsion of six Canadian diplomats and the withdrawal of India's high commissioner from Canada.

Trudeau said there were 'clear indications'

MEA responds after Trudeau admits no 'hard proof' against India

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:25 am Oct 17, 202410:25 am

What's the story In a late-night statement, the Ministry of External Affairs reiterated its position following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's testimony before a Commission of Inquiry amid escalating diplomatic tensions. On Thursday, the MEA stated that the testimony only reinforces New Delhi's stance that Canada has "provided no evidence" to substantiate the serious allegations it has made against India and its diplomats. The ministry said that Canada has yet to provide credible proof to support its claims.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The diplomatic standoff between India and Canada has worsened, further straining already tense relations. The situation escalated after Trudeau accused Indian agents of being "potentially" involved in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in September last year. India dismissed the allegations as "absurd." According to India, the real issue is Canada allowing pro-Khalistan elements to operate freely from its soil. To recall, Nijjar, designated a terrorist by India, was fatally shot outside a Surrey gurdwara in June last year.

Diplomatic fallout

'No hard evidentiary proof': What Trudeau said

Trudeau admitted on Wednesday that Canada lacked "hard evidentiary proof" and was relying on intelligence when it accused Indian government agents of being involved in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar last year. He further added there were "clear indications" that India had breached Canadian sovereignty.

Community impact

Damage to India-Canada relations: MEA's statement

In response to media queries regarding Trudeau's deposition, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated, "What we have heard today only confirms what we have been saying consistently all along - Canada has presented us no evidence whatsoever in support of the serious allegations that it has chosen to level against India and Indian diplomats." The ministry also added that "the responsibility for the damage that this cavalier behaviour has caused to India-Canada relations lies with Prime Minister Trudeau alone."

Allegations

Trudeau's allegations against Indian government

During his testimony before the public inquiry into foreign interference in federal elections and democratic institutions, Trudeau alleged that Indian diplomats were gathering intelligence on Canadian citizens critical of Narendra Modi's government. He claimed that this information was being passed to top levels within the Indian government and criminal organisations, such as the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Bilateral relations

Strain in already tense diplomatic relations

India has firmly rejected Canada's efforts to associate Indian agents with criminal gangs in the country. According to official sources in New Delhi, claims by Ottawa that it had shared evidence with India regarding the Nijjar case were "simply not true." Earlier on Monday, India expelled six Canadian diplomats and announced the withdrawal of its high commissioner from Canada, following its outright dismissal of Canada's accusations linking the Indian envoy to the investigation into Nijjar's killing.