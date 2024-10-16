Haryana: Saini's oath event ad out before BJP meet
A government advertisement in newspapers has all but confirmed Nayab Singh Saini's return as Chief Minister of Haryana. The ad, which features photos of Saini and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was released ahead of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislature party meeting on Wednesday. It carries details of the swearing-in event scheduled for 11:00am on October 17 (Thursday) at Dussehra Ground, Sector 5, Panchkula.
BJP's historic win in Haryana Assembly elections
Notably, the BJP recently registered a record third consecutive win in Haryana's Assembly elections. The party's legislature meeting will elect their leader, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav appointed as central observers. Traditionally, the leader is announced after deliberation and consensus during this meeting.
Saini's leadership key to BJP's victory
Saini was touted as the chief ministerial face during the elections. He became CM in March 2024 ahead of Lok Sabha polls and won the Ladwa seat in Kurukshetra district. According to reports, his leadership played a crucial role in BJP winning 48 out of 90 seats, going against exit poll predictions. Three independent MLAs have also extended their support to BJP.
Cabinet formation and swearing-in ceremony
In the run-up to the meeting, leaders like former Cabinet minister Anil Vij and Rao Inderjit Singh were seen as contenders for chief ministership. After today's legislative party meeting, a list of MLAs for Cabinet and state minister positions will be submitted to the Governor. The Governor will then invite the new government to take office.