Summarize Simplifying... In short The BJP recently celebrated a third consecutive win in Haryana's Assembly elections, largely credited to Saini's leadership.

Saini, who became Chief Minister in March 2024, helped the party secure 48 out of 90 seats, defying exit poll predictions.

Post-election, a list of MLAs for Cabinet and state minister positions will be submitted to the Governor, who will then invite the new government to take office. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Saini is likely to be sworn in on October 17

Haryana: Saini's oath event ad out before BJP meet

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:39 am Oct 16, 202410:39 am

What's the story A government advertisement in newspapers has all but confirmed Nayab Singh Saini's return as Chief Minister of Haryana. The ad, which features photos of Saini and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was released ahead of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislature party meeting on Wednesday. It carries details of the swearing-in event scheduled for 11:00am on October 17 (Thursday) at Dussehra Ground, Sector 5, Panchkula.

Election victory

BJP's historic win in Haryana Assembly elections

Notably, the BJP recently registered a record third consecutive win in Haryana's Assembly elections. The party's legislature meeting will elect their leader, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav appointed as central observers. Traditionally, the leader is announced after deliberation and consensus during this meeting.

Election impact

Saini's leadership key to BJP's victory

Saini was touted as the chief ministerial face during the elections. He became CM in March 2024 ahead of Lok Sabha polls and won the Ladwa seat in Kurukshetra district. According to reports, his leadership played a crucial role in BJP winning 48 out of 90 seats, going against exit poll predictions. Three independent MLAs have also extended their support to BJP.

Government formation

Cabinet formation and swearing-in ceremony

In the run-up to the meeting, leaders like former Cabinet minister Anil Vij and Rao Inderjit Singh were seen as contenders for chief ministership. After today's legislative party meeting, a list of MLAs for Cabinet and state minister positions will be submitted to the Governor. The Governor will then invite the new government to take office.